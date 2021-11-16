‘Mixtape’: Everything We Know About the Netflix Coming-of-Age Movie

Netflix has a large lineup of movies arriving this December, and one we expect to be popular with the younger audience is the upcoming coming-of-age comedy Mixtape. We have everything you need to know about Mixtape, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Mixtape is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy movie directed by Valerie Weiss, and written by Stacey Menear. The feature has been a long time in the making, as it was first confirmed in 2012 that Tom Vaughan would direct. However, throughout the 2010s, the project underwent a series of script rewrites, and with Tom Vaughan dropping out as director, left the movie in limbo for several years before Netflix picked up the rights.

Jim Wedaa and Gil Netter are the executive producers of the movie, with Netter’s own studio Netter Productions handling the production of the entire project.

When is the Netflix release date for Mixtape?

Thanks to the release of the trailer, we can confirm that Mixtape is coming to Netflix on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.

What is the plot of Mixtape?

When teenager Beverly accidentally destroys a precious mixtape that belonged to her mother, she goes on a quest to track down all of the obscure songs from the cassette.

Who are the cast members of Mixtape?

Below are the lead and supporting cast members of Mixtape:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Gail Julie Bowen Happy Gilmore | Modern Family | Hubie Halloween Beverly Moody Gemma Brooke Allen SEAL Team | Kate | Dr. Ken Anti Nick Thune Extract | Venom | Knocked Up Wes Jackson Rathbone The Last Airbender | Twilight: Eclipse | Twilight Nicky Olga Petsa Twitch | Daisy Ellen Audry Hsieh Here Today | Criminal Minds Steven Diego Mercado Tracktown Kyle Anthony Timpano There’s Someone Inside Your House | A Score to Settle | Riverdale

When and where did the production of Mixtape take place?

Principal photography for the movie began on February 8th, 2021, and lasted for just over a month, before ending on March 26th, 2021.

Filming took place in British Columbia, Canada, in locations across Vancouver and Burnaby.

What is the runtime of Mixtape?

Mixtape has a runtime of 93 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Mixtape on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!