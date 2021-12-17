Moonbug Entertainment’s ‘Blippi’ Joining ‘CoComelon’ on Netflix in January 2022

Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind CoComelon, is bringing another one of their core franchises to Netflix, Blippi. Blippi: Adventures and Blippi: School Supply Scavenger Hunt are headed to Netflix in all English-speaking regions on January 14th, 2022.

The YouTube originated IP features an eponymous live-action host who teaches young kids about everything from jungle animals to shapes and colors. There are Blippi channels across multiple languages on YouTube, which boast in excess of 37M combined subscribers.

The series has undergone a number of evolutions in 2021. The introduction of an alternate actor for the core “Blippi” character for the YouTube show sparked a backlash among parents back in May.

The original creator, Stevin John, would be joined by Clayton Grimm, who had previously portrayed Blippi on live shows.

An animated short-form version of the series, Blippi Wonders, launched on YouTube in September.

In addition to this, Amazon Kids+ commissioned a bespoke, long-form original, Blippi’s Treehouse. This coincided with the introduction of a new character in the world of Blippi, his best friend, Meekah. Portrayed by Kaitlin Becker, Meekah features across both Amazon Kids+ and YouTube.

Blippi is also streaming on Peacock, Hulu, and The Roku Channel.

Previous Netflix Success of Moonbug Titles

Moonbug has enjoyed huge success on Netflix with their animated Nursery Rhyme-based show CoComelon.

Since launching in 2020 the series has seen outstanding featuring across all performance metrics. First, there was an unprecedented run of consistency across the Netflix overall Trending Top 10s. Nielsen SVOD ratings throughout 2021 have gone from strength to strength in addition to this. As more episodes are added average viewed minutes inflate.

As you can see in the below chart, the introduction of season 4 in October has seen these at their highest yet. This last series has also featured in Netflix’s newly introduced global rankings and more is on the way including exclusive new titles within the world of CoComelon 2022.

Blippi is definitely another jewel in the crown for Moonbug. The acquisition was announced alongside CoComelon in 2020 with the intention to invest in new content whilst building distribution reach and consumer products presence for both IPs.

Multiple global consumer product activations have been agreed upon for Blippi since. This recent momentum comes hot on the heels of the entertainment company’s takeover deal with private equity firm Blackstone, headed by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Presence on YouTube, Amazon Kids+ and now, Netflix, echoes the ubiquitous distribution which has driven CoComelon for the past year.