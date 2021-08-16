Netflix’s ‘Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse’: What We Know So Far

A new horror-comedy series, produced by Matt Damon, Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse is coming to Netflix in 2022. The project has been a long time in the making, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse is an upcoming Netlfix Original comedy-horror series created by Daril Fannin and Shawn Vance. Matt Damon, star of The Bourne franchise and Good Will Hunting is an executive producer of the series. Production of the series has been undertaken by Film 45 and Pearl Street Films.

Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse Netflix Release Date

Netflix hasn’t provided a release date, but the series has been listed for a 2022 release. Given the series has been in development for years, and the finishing touches are being applied now we’d expect an early or Spring 2022 release.

What is the plot of Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse?

The synopsis for Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse has been provided by IMDb:

Vance, who plays a comic version of himself as he tries to survive through various apocalyptic scenarios, including a nuclear attack, supervolcano eruption, or of course a zombie attack.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of six episodes, with each episode covering a different apocalyptic scenario:

Episode 1 – Nuclear Attack | Directed By: Adam Newacheck

– Nuclear Attack | Adam Newacheck Episode 2 – Pandemic | Directed By: Carl Beyer

– Pandemic | Carl Beyer Episode 3 – Super Volcano | Directed By: Adam Newacheck

– Super Volcano | Adam Newacheck Episode 4 – Big Ones | Directed By: Adam Newacheck

– Big Ones | Adam Newacheck Episode 5 – Asteroid | Directed By: Carl Beyer

– Asteroid | Carl Beyer Episode 6 – Rabid, Rabid Zombies | Directed By: Adam Newacheck

Who is in the cast of Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse?

Below is the confirmed cast list for Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Vance Shawn Vance *Debuting in “MVP” in 2021* Chuck Daril Fannin Welcome to America | Warpath | Another Time Emily Louise Bond Knightfall | Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal | Rent Control Jennifer Yasmine Aker FBI | The 100 | 12 Strong Dockett Jerry Trimble Heat | Charlie’s Angels | The Green Hornet Chet Jason Cermak Eat, Play, Love | V.C. Andrew’s Heaven | Zoo Deb Elizabeth Bowen Fargo | Resident Alien | Upload Eden Jenna Berman Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | The 100 | iZombie Kieffer Jason Burkart Once Upon a Time | Psych | Jackhammer Cheyenne Rebecca Davis Battlestar Galactica | Where the Truth Lies | Batwoman TBA Flula Borg Pitch Perfect 2 | The Suicide Squad | Trolls World Tour TBA Kurt Braunohler The Big Sick | Long Shot | Horrible People

What is the production status of Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse?

Official Production Status: Completed / Post Production (Last Updated: 16/08/2021)

At the time of writing, filming for Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse took place four years ago. Principal photography took place between July 17th, 2017, and August 29th, 2017.

According to IMDb, the series was completed in February 2020 after a lengthy post-production process. However, as of April 2021, the series has since gone back into post-production. The likelihood is the series is being edited to ensure all of the sound and visual effects are up to Netflix’s standards.

Are you looking forward to the release of Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!