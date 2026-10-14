Everything Announced at Netflix’s First French Upfront: ‘Under Paris 2’, ‘Lupin’, 2 Reality Renewals & More

Tonight in Paris, Netflix held its first-ever French upfront at the iconic Lido. Before advertisers, local ad executives and programming brass touted the current state of their ad-supported tier, and made several announcements, most of which are for unscripted programming. Here is everything that was unveiled.

It seems clear that Netflix France is bullish on its unscripted content, whether it’s documentaries, game shows or new formats: as the upfront was happening the day of the finale of MMA competition-themed L’Arène, the streamer unveiled that Nouvelle École, the French rap competition, would return in 2027… But with a brand-new jury to replace artists SDM, Oli and Theodora. It was also announced that the French iteration of Love Is Blind was renewed for a second season, to be released in 2028.

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The streamer went on to reveal a brief teaser for a comedy format shot under the radar: a reboot of candid camera skits starring Belgian comedian François Damiens. Les Caméras Cachées de François Damiens is a reboot of early 2000s show Les Pièges de François L’Embrouille; last spring, on French radio NRJ, the comedian previously disclosed that about 15 new skits were shot to be released “around Christmas.” If Netflix did not yet confirm that release date, it claimed it would still arrive before the end of the year.

The announcements track with a renewed ambition for unscripted formats: in a story for local trade Écran Total, it was claimed that up to five different shows akin to Nouvelle École might be released a year.

The audience of French brand representatives and advertisers were then treated to footage of upcoming scripted programming. Even though we were not onsite for the presentation, the press release lists the highlights: the first footage of sequel Under Paris 2, in production for a 2027 release; a brand-new mystery thriller series entitled Les Brumes, with Pio Marmaï; and reboot movie Family Pack with a brand-new all-star cast including Jamel Debbouze and Monica Bellucci. The line-up that was showcased includes:

the brand-new season of Lupin, releasing next week;

Ad Vitam Eternam, the action sequel starring Guillaume Canet, currently shooting;

100% Physique, the French version of Physical: 100, which was shot last summer;

The Hunchback: Soul Of Paris, the Jean-François Richet-directed new take on the legend, which will release in late November;

A series based off School Life;

And, last but not least, the series adaptation of Life Is A Long Quiet River, which is currently shooting in Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

What was MIA from the event?

This event was the first major official update on upcoming French content since January, and an all-encompassing preview in Ouest-France last March. As it is made for advertisers and not media or fans like TUDUM, showcasing unscripted content, which draws weekly engagement, made a lot of sense; and the movie and series line-up still looks stacked as a result. But there was no mention made of the returning scripted shows: Blood Coast season 3 and The Cage season 2, and most importantly, no renewal announced for any scripted show that premiered in 2026. Likely candidate Elite Force (GIGN), which showed up in Top 10s in several territories last summer, remains in limbo; other shows include last spring’s Furies (season 2), and comedy Flunked (even though its creator François Uzan is deep into production for Family Pack 2). Likewise, no update on the potential future for Call My Agent! which was touted as the event for this fall; Netflix executives remained optimistic and pleased with the launch of the Fanny Herrero-scripted movie in their session in La Rochelle. All of these updates may (or may not) come within a few weeks, but gave a strong signal as to the current priorities for the coming months on the French side.

What do you think of this upfront update for the French line-up? Are you excited about some of the upcoming programs? Sound off in the comment sections below.