New Games on Netflix and Netflix Games News Roundup: July 2023

It’s that time again, we’re in a new month, and it’s time we look at the game reveals, new releases and news from Netflix’s game division headed into July 2023.

Missed our May/June 2023 roundup of new games and gaming news – you can see all the new titles and more here.

Want to see the full list of games on Netflix? There are now 65 in total.

New Games on Netflix for June 2023

The game additions on Netflix this month were only two games, those two games are listed below and are an interesting pair of games.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon (Added on June 6th, 2023) – The spinoff to the classic “Shovel Knight” game, exclusively on mobile via Netflix.

Bloons TD 6 (Added on June 20th, 2023) – The latest game in the long-running “Bloons” franchise involving monkeys popping balloons.

New Netflix Games Announced and What’s Coming in July 2023

Netflix had some major announcements for Netflix Games, including having the opportunity to announce titles during Summer Game Fest and Netflix’s TUDUM Fan Event.

Let’s begin with what new Netflix games are coming in July:

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – July 12th – Long-awaited sequel from Netflix’s internal studio, Night School Studio. Set five years after the first game’s events, you’ll be following Riley returning to her hometown to investigate more mysterious radio signals.

– July 12th – Long-awaited sequel from Netflix’s internal studio, Night School Studio. Set five years after the first game’s events, you’ll be following Riley returning to her hometown to investigate more mysterious radio signals. Sonic Prime Dash – July 13th – A “Subway Surfers” like running game scheduled to premiere alongside Sonic Prime season 2.

The Queens Gambit Chess – July 25th – A chess game with a skin of “The Queens Gambit”.

Here are some of the other Netflix Games announced throughout June 2023:

Cut The Rope Daily (Scheduled For Release On August 1st 2023) – A daily version of the classic “Cut The Rope” game.

(Scheduled For Release On August 1st 2023) – A daily version of the classic “Cut The Rope” game. Lego Legacy; Heroes Unboxed (listed as “Coming Soon”) – = A Lego turn-based RPG developed and published by Gameloft.

– A Lego turn-based RPG developed and published by Gameloft. Samurai Shodown (listed as “Coming Soon”) – A mobile game installment from the well-known fighting game series.

– A mobile game installment from the well-known fighting game series. Storyteller (Scheduled for September 25th 2023) – An interactive game where you make short stories.

Crashlands 2 (Scheduled for 2024) – Sequel to the original mobile hit “Crashlands”.

We’ll soon add these new releases to our complete list of upcoming Netflix mobile games.

Other News Headlines About Netflix Games

During the month of June, we saw a flurry of news bites about Netflix Games.

We heard the news that the original Dungeon Boss game was shutting down after the remake was added to Netflix Games. Also shutting down is the studio behind some of Netflix’s earliest games, such as the two first Stranger Things titles and an adaptation of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the Texas-based studio, BonusXP.

Netflix had a presence at the Summer Game Fest and TUDUM, where they released trailers for Too Hot To Handle The Game 2 and The Queens Gambit: Chess.

We also saw Netflix confirm they are working on a mobile game accelerator program to help promote Black Voices in gaming.

It's official! We are partnering with our friends at Netflix Games on developing a prototype mobile game accelerator! Now accepting applications, June 13th-30th!https://t.co/SnAfX9h0FW pic.twitter.com/rgfKRur4di — Black Voices in Gaming (@BVIGaming) June 13, 2023

Thanks to LinkedIn, Netflix also teased some news as job listings for a mysterious “Studio Blue” was revealed (later exposed to be the Netflix Games Studio in California). We also saw Netflix tease them working on a “social party” game which to me sounds like Netflix wants its own “Jackbox” or “Mario Party” game.

We also heard from Night School Studio on why they sold to Netflix, and we also found out Night School Studio’s game Next Stop Nowhere is leaving Apple Arcade soon and could be coming to Netflix Games soon.

Finally, in case you missed it earlier in the month, we picked out our five favorite new game releases of 2023 so far.