Best New Netflix Games Released In 2023 So Far

In 2023, Netflix has so far released roughly twenty games via the Netflix app on mobile phones on iOS and Android. Below we’ll review the best five games that Netflix has added to its service this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Nickelodeon, Playdigious, Tribute Games, and Dotemu

Released on Netflix: January 2023

Let’s start with arguably the biggest Netflix game released in 2023 so far, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Being announced for Netflix in December 2022, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a return to form for the classic IP, which in the realms of video games burst into arcade machines way back in the 1980s. This game is a beat-em-up, and the conversion from a console/PC game to a mobile game is mindblowing at how well this game performs on smartphones.

Netflix got this game as one of the first additions to Netflix’s game library back in January of 2023. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a fun beat-em-up game and works exceptionally well with touch controls, this game is probably one of the best games within the Netflix Games 60+ titles.

Valiant Hearts Coming Home

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Ubisoft

Released on Netflix: January 2023

A direct follow-up to the original “Valiant Hearts The Great War” and made by the original team at Ubisoft, “Valiant Hearts Coming Home” is a World War One in 1917. In the game, the story focuses on two brothers who are “trying to survive in the trenches with over valiant hearts to find their way home.”

Unlike most war games, Valiant Hearts Coming Home is puzzle-based and not fighting-based and expands on the concepts introduced in the first game, which remains a critically acclaimed masterpiece.

Valiant Hearts Coming Home is another game released in January 2023, but it’s also the first of three games coming to Netflix from Ubisoft.

Laya’s Horizon

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Snowman

Released on Netflix: May 2023

Now this is a game that was most probably overlooked by many Netflix subscribers but don’t sleep on this Netflix game.

Laya’s Horizon is a game from Snowman, the team behind Alto’s Odyssey and the excellent Netflix game Lucky Luna. In this game, you go on missions as the character of “Laya” and fly around using a unique set of touch controls to control your character as you dive off buildings, soar through the sky, and fly through rings.

Laya’s Horizon came to Netflix on May 2nd and has quickly become a fan favorite within the Discord server and the Netflix Gamers fan subreddit.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Released on Netflix: June 2023

Now this is the most recent addition to the list, and it’s by far one of the most fun puzzle games on Netflix. This game began its life on Nintendo Switch and is now available on mobile via Netflix Games. This game is a spinoff of the popular Shovel Knight indie sensation

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is one of the most interesting puzzle games on Netflix Games with excellent retro graphics. While there are some bugs and annoying quirks, the game is a perfect coffee break game.

Terra Nil

Based on Netflix IP: No

Developer: Demagog Studio / Rogue Co.

Released on Netflix: March 2023

Now this might be seen as a strange addition compared to several of the other games released on Netflix Games so far this year, but hear me out.

Terra Nil is described as a “reverse city builder” where instead of building a city like you would in a game like City Skylines, you actually reclaim the wasteland and try to return the ruined environment to its former glory.

Terra Nil was a pleasant surprise when it was added back in March and it was one of the first day and date releases on Netflix Games and was available for free despite the game costing around thirty dollars on platforms like Steam.

What’s been your favorite new Netflix game added so far in 2023?