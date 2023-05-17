‘Sonic Prime’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in 2023 & What We Know So Far

Described as one of the best iterations of Sonic ever made, fans will be excited to learn that more episodes of Sonic Prime are headed to Netflix in July 2023.

Sonic Prime is an animated television series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, co-produced by Sega of America, Man of Action, WildBrain Studios, and Netflix Animation.

A battle with Eggman results in the creation of the shatter-verse, a multiverse of alternate dimensions where different versions of his friends and enemy reside. It’s up to Sonic to restore reality and to keep threats from the multiverse from taking over.

When is Sonic Prime season 2 coming to Netflix?

It has been revealed in Netflix’s Summer 2023 line-up that Sonic Prime season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, July 13th, 2023.

A teaser trailer for the new season has yet to be released by Netflix.

What to expect from Sonic Prime Season 2 on Netflix

So what can you expect going into the second batch of episodes?

In case you missed it, we spoke to Logan McPherson, an executive producer on the project, and got to ask him about where the series is headed next:

“WoN: Netflix picked up a big batch of Sonic Prime episodes and without going into spoilers, season 1 concludes with a big cliffhanger. Can you give us a tease on what to expect in the next season and any expectations on when we might see it? Yes, that is not the end of the story and we have made more episodes. I don’t have any details about when exactly they might launch but you can expect them in the not too distant future. The story continues to build and stretches Sonic to his limits both physically and emotionally, so you can expect a wild ride and a lot of fun to come!!”

What is the episode count for season 2?

Like the first season, we expect the second season of Sonic Prime to be released with 8 episodes.

This will leave at least eight of the reported twenty-four episodes that were planned for the series to be released.

Are you looking forward to watching Sonic Prime season 2 on Netflix?