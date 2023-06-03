New Netflix Games & News Roundup: May 2023

Well, it’s that time again; another month has passed with news and game additions to Netflix Games, so let’s look at the new game releases, news updates, and game announcements for Netflix Games during May 2023.

Missed any of the announcements and new releases from April 2023? Catch up on all the big headlines here. You can also find the full list of games on Netflix as of June 2023 (there are 63 in total) and all the upcoming games we know about here.

New Netflix Game Additions In May 2023

We’re going to start by going through all the games that were released on Netflix Games for the month of May 2023.

Laya’s Horizon (Released May 2nd). It was created by the game studio Snowman which is behind the game “Alto’s Odyssey”. “Laya’s Horizon” has fun but slightly frustrating flying mechanics.

Transformers: Forged To Fight (Released May 11th, surprise release) is the rereleased version of a “Transformers” fighting game which was released in 2017.

World Of Goo Remastered (Released May 23rd) is a remastered version of the original 2008 goo-based building game, available via Netflix Games for all users.

Dungeon Boss Respawned (Released May 31st) is the “Resspawned” version of the original “Dungeon Boss” game offering a microtransaction and ad-free experience for new players and old via Netflix.

With the additions of new games on Netflix hitting four games, it means the month of May is tied with the month of January for the best month of the year for the number of additions.

New Games Announced During May 2023

In May 2023 there have been two new games announced for Netflix, with one already being released and the other one coming in a few months. I will also leave dates if release dates were given for upcoming games.

World Of Goo Remastered (announced for release on May 23rd, already available via Netflix Games). The remastered version of the original goo-based building game.

WrestleQuest (announced for release on August 8th, 2023). A wrestling game with RPG elements.

With only two games being announced during the month of May with one already being released and the other getting an August release date, it’ll be interesting to see what the month of June will bring.

We also got confirmation this month that Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will be released in August.

Yup! — Yacht Club Games – Puzzler's Pack DLC Launches 6/6 (@YachtClubGames) June 1, 2023

Netflix Games News During May 2023

During the month of May, there were four major news items.

First up, Netflix Games Studio in California hired former Xbox Game Studios developer Jerry Edsall who helped the Coalition to make the popular Gears Of War games.

Sticking with hires, the next piece of news was when the head of external games at Netflix, Leanne Loombe, did an interview with Edge Magazine where Leanne revealed the “best” game based on Netflix’s ever-popular “Stranger Things” is yet to come.

Finally, on the hiring front was the news that Raf Grassetti had joined Netflix. Grassetti is the art director behind Sony PlayStation’s revival of the beloved “God Of War” franchise.

I’m happy to announce that I’ve joined Netflix to develop a new original IP AAA game. I’m really excited to build a team and to work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny to bring a new world to life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQVDr0b1zs — Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) May 31, 2023

Also, in May 2023, Next Games (an internal Netflix studio) celebrated its10 years in business and teased an upcoming content for Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales:

Are you prepared? pic.twitter.com/5sP2K5tOFh — Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales (@STPuzzleTales) June 1, 2023

Final Thoughts

Overall I think May was a great month for game additions on Netflix, and I hope the month of June can bear more fruits, such as games that were previously announced, like “The Queens Gambit Chess,” but we will have to wait and see what June brings.

Hopefully, Netflix will be able to take June by storm as they will be appearing at Summer Games Fest. In addition, Netflix Games are expected to make an appearance at Netflix’s TUDUM live stream, taking place on June 17th.

To end with a prediction, in June 2023, I predict Netflix will announce its first game based on either a Millarworld or Roald Dahl IP.