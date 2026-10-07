Capcom’s ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ Is Headed to Netflix Games on Mobile

Netflix’s mobile games library is about to land its biggest catch in a long time. A brand-new listing for Monster Hunter Rise NETFLIX has appeared on mobile app stores, confirming that Capcom’s hit action RPG is coming to iOS and Android as part of the Netflix Games catalog in due course.

Netflix has yet to officially announce the game, and no release date is attached to the listing so far. Still, app store pages like this usually mean a launch isn’t far off, and our intel suggests it’s currently a soft launch in the Philippines and Malaysia.

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This is a seriously big get for Netflix. Monster Hunter Rise first launched on Nintendo Switch in March 2021 before making its way to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It has since sold over 15 million copies, making it one of the best-selling entries in Capcom’s mega-franchise.

What is Monster Hunter Rise?

For the uninitiated, Monster Hunter Rise is a multiplayer action RPG that sends you out on hunting quests from your home base in Kamura, a Japanese-inspired village. As the name suggests, you take on gigantic, ferocious beasts that threaten the village. You then use the materials they leave behind to craft stronger weapons, armor, and items before heading out to face something even bigger.

The game is known for its Wirebugs, which let you zip around each open environment, scale sheer rock walls, and launch yourself through the air mid-fight. You’ll also have cute Buddies at your side to help in combat. Experimenting with different gear combinations and Switch Skills opens up new fighting styles, and as Netflix’s own description puts it, creating your own custom build is what the game is all about.

You can hunt solo or team up with up to three other players online for co-op hunts.

What’s new in the mobile version?

The Netflix listing highlights a handful of mobile-specific changes:

Unlockable DLC quests: Challenge and Event Quests, which were previously paid or time-limited downloadable content, can now be unlocked by progressing through the game.

Challenge and Event Quests, which were previously paid or time-limited downloadable content, can now be unlocked by progressing through the game. A new Recovery Button: It automatically picks the most effective item from your inventory based on your hunter’s health and status, so you can focus on dodging that incoming tail swipe.

It automatically picks the most effective item from your inventory based on your hunter’s health and status, so you can focus on dodging that incoming tail swipe. Rebuilt touch controls: Every weapon’s unique control scheme has been reworked for smartphone and tablet screens, with visuals designed to scale across a wide range of screen sizes and ratios.

One notable omission: there’s no mention of the hefty Sunbreak expansion in the listing, so it looks like it won’t be included, at least at launch.

A big swing for Netflix Games

The timing is interesting. Netflix’s mobile games output has slowed dramatically this year, with only a couple of new mobile releases added in 2026 as the company shifts focus toward TV and party games, but with a handful of mobile titles mostly focused on kids’ games (including the recently released Gabby’s Dollhouse tie-in). In fact, just last week, Ted Sarandos spoke at Bloomberg’s ScreenTime, suggesting that “mobile gaming was a gateway to cloud gaming.” You can see the full list of games currently on Netflix here.

A full-fat AAA port of this caliber suggests that while Netflix may be releasing fewer mobile games, it hasn’t stopped chasing big-name, premium titles. It follows the same playbook as its Rockstar deal, which brought the Grand Theft Auto trilogy to subscribers and later Red Dead Redemption. It’s also not the first time Netflix and Monster Hunter have crossed paths: the streamer released the animated spin-off movie Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild back in 2021.

As with all Netflix games, Monster Hunter Rise NETFLIX will be free to play with your Netflix subscription, with no ads or in-app purchases. We’ll update this post as soon as we have a release date.

Will you be hunting on the go when Monster Hunter Rise lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.