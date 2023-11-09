‘Shadow and Bone: Enter The Fold’ Releases on Netflix Games

As part of the Geeked Week celebrations, Netflix has dropped Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, a single-player RPG available now as part of your Netflix subscription to play on iOS and Android.

Until its surprise release today, the game was first announced with the working title of Shadow and Bone: Destinies, with Chimera Entertainment developing the game. Chimera is a German video game developer based in Munich best known for their work on the Angry Birds franchise, Songs of Silence, and Sacred: Legends.

This is one of many games confirmed to be announced, released or showcased throughout Geeked Week, which is taking place between November 6th and November 12th.

What can you expect from the new game? Here’s the official description of the new game courtesy of the Google Play store:

“Shape the fate of the Grishaverse. Travel war-torn Ravka and choose which powers prevail in this interactive adventure based on the fantasy series. You determine the choices of the iconic heroes of “Shadow and Bone” in this interactive RPG featuring original adventures based on the Netflix series and bestselling books. Explore the world as Alina, Jesper, Sturmhond and General Kirigan as you discover previously untold stories set between Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix show. Encounter familiar faces, new villains, hard choices and dramatic twists in this narrative RPG that puts the player in charge as the story unfolds.”

Here’s some first looks at the gameplay:







Of course, many fans of the Shadow and Bone franchise will anxiously be awaiting any news regarding season 3 of the show or the long-rumored Six of Crows spinoffs. To our knowledge, Shadow and Bone is not part of the lineup for Geeked Week’s live streams set to take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

This week, Netflix released two other games thus far, including Story Warriors: Fairy Tales, debuting on the beta version of Netflix games on PC. We also saw the release of Football Manager Mobile: 2024 on Monday.

Will you be playing Shadow and Bone: Enter The Fold on iOS and Android? Let us know in the comments.