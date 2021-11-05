Netflix Holiday Rom-Com ‘Christmas Quinceanera’: What We Know So Far

One of the newly announced Christmas movies for Netflix in 2022 is the recently announced rom-com Christmas Quinceanera starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. Here’s everything we know so far.

The movie will be directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, whose directing credits include Perfect Lover, Despite Everything, Without Men, How to Break Up With Your Douchebag, and more. The director has reportedly been working with Netflix since 2018.

Jennifer C. Stetson (The Ticket) and Paco Farias (Yellow Hammer, El Tux) wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati (The Wrong Stepmother) handling revisions.

German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as the film’s executive producer. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Christmas Quinceanera:

What’s the plot of Christmas Quinceanera?

The logline of Christmas Quinceanera is rather simple as the plot follows a familiar path of Christmas movies:

Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love.

Who is cast in Christmas Quinceanera?

It has been announced in November 2021 that Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. would lead the new Netflix rom-com. Garcia is known for her roles in such projects as Dexter and Lucifer, while Prinze Jr. is known for roles in Scooby-Doo, 24, Freddie, I Know What You Did Last Summer and more.

On Twitter, Aimee Garcia said, “Soooo excited to finally announce this movie! Singing, dancing, holidays & the ever-charming [Freddie Prinze Jr]”.

What’s the production status of Christmas Quinceanera?

Filming for Christmas Quinceanera has already started on October 20th, 2021 in New York. Production is expected to span one month and wrap on November 23rd, 2021 according to Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for Christmas Quinceanera?

While Netflix hasn’t officially announced a release date for Christmas Quinceanera, we are 100% certain, as it makes perfect sense, that the movie will be released during the Christmas season of 2022, which is late November/December 2022.