Netflix Horror ‘Choose or Die’: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in April 2022 is the new horror-thriller Choose or Die (previously known as CURS>R), which Netflix acquired for a seven-figure deal in 2021. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Choose or Die, including the plot, trailers, cast, and the Netflix release date.

Choose or Die is an upcoming Netflix Original horror thriller movie written by Simon Allen, and directed by Toby Meakins who makes his feature directorial debut.

In July 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to the then title CURS>R in a multi-million dollar deal

When is the Choose or Die Netflix release date?

As Netflix announced its movie lineup for 2022, many release dates were revealed, including that of Choose or Die which will arrive on Friday, April 15th, 2022.

What is the plot of Choose or Die ?

The synopsis of Choose or Die has been sourced from IMDb:

A broke student who, in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game. Ater a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life.

Who are the cast members of Choose or Die ?

Asa Butterfield should be an instantly recognizable face for most Netflix subscribers thanks to his lead role as Otis in the incredibly raunchy comedy Sex Education.

Tony Award-winning actress Kate Fleetwood recently starred in Fate: The Winx Saga as Queen Luna, and can also be seen in Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.

Below is the full cast of CURS>R:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Laura Kate Fleetwood The Wheel of Time | Fate: The Winx Saga | King Lear Isaac Asa Butterfield Sex Education | Ender’s Game | Hugo Hal Eddie Marsan The World’s End | Sherlock Holmes | V for Vendetta Self Robert Englund A Nightmare on Elm Street | Freddy vs. Jason | Regular Show Lance Ryan Gage The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies | Outlaw | Angel of Decay Thea Angela Griffin Help | White Lines | The Detail Maria Caroline Loncq The Asset | Nightflyers | No Offence Teen Gamer George Hannigan Last Train to Christmas | Grantchester | The Larkins Kayla Iola Evans The 100 | Phea | Carnival Row City By George Taylor Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows | You & I | Howards End Grace Ioanna Kimbook Inside No. 9 | Forza Horizon 5 | Wedding Season Beck Joe Bolland Martyrs Lane |. The Trial of Christine Keeler | Sherwood Gabe Pete MacHale The Feed | Involuntary Activist | Gangs of London

When and where did the production of Choose or Die take place?

Filming took place in London, England, and was carried out between March 18th, 2021, and May 4th, 2021.

Are you going to be watching Choose or Die when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!