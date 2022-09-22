Netflix K-Drama ‘Family Gravesite’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang Ho will be working on his third Original series for Netflix in the upcoming zombie horror k-drama Family Gravesite. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the first season of Family Gravesite, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Family Gravesite is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original horror series written and directed by Yeon Sang Ho, the creator of Hellbound and the Train to Busan franchise.

What is the plot of Family Gravesite?

The plot details for Family Gravesite are extremely limited, and we’ve only been able to find a small description from Han Cinema:

A work that depicts villagers turning into zombies with unknown symptoms.

What kind of zombies we will see in the k-drama has yet to be revealed. We fully expect to see the extremely fast flesh-eating ghouls considering the director of the series is Yeon Sang Ho, the writer and director of the beloved Train to Busan.

Is Family Gravesite a part of the Train to Busan franchise?

By pairing zombies and Yeon Sang Ho together once more, we can all be forgiven for assuming Family Gravesite could be part of the Train to Busan franchise.

Nothing has been confirmed so far. However, from a marketing perspective, if the show was to be advertised by Netflix as a spin-off or prequel to Train to Busan, it would generate a significant amount of interest.

For now, we’re waiting for further details from Netflix.

Who are the cast members of Family Gravesite?

Kim Hyun Joo has been cast in a lead role in Family Gravesite but the name of the role has yet to be revealed. Subscribers will be familiar with her work on Netflix after previously starring in Hellbound. K-drama fans and Kim Hyun Joo fans specifically can look forward to seeing more of her on Netflix in 2023 with the release Jung_E.

Park Hee Soon has been cast in an unnamed lead role in the k-drama, and will officially be his third Original series for Netflix after previously starring in A Model Family and My Name.

With only two cast members confirmed so far, we can expect to see more news soon.

What is the production status of Family Gravesite?

Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 22/09/2022)

We’re likely several months away from filming starting on the k-drama thanks to Yeon Sang Oh’s other commitments to Netflix.

Before filming can begin on Family Gravesite, Yeon Sang Oh will direct the live-action Korean adaptation of Parasyte, titled Parasyte: The Grey.

When is the Netflix release date?

There is no official release date from Netflix, but we would expect the series to be released on Netflix sometime in 2024.

Are you looking forward to the release of Family Gravesite on Netflix?