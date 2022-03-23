K-Drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

April was already another stacked month for K-Dramas on Netflix, but we recently learned that the upcoming jTBC drama, My Liberation Notes, will also be arriving in April. Here’s everything we know so far about My Liberation Notes season 1 on Netflix.

My Liberation Notes is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series written by screenwriter Park Hae Young (My Mister, Another Miss Oh) and directed by Kim Seok Yoon (Law School).

When is the My Liberation Notes season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of My Liberation Notes will make its Netflix debut on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

There will be a total of 16 episodes spread out across eight weeks with new episodes available every Saturday and Sunday. The finale is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 29th, 2022.

Episodes will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

My Liberation Notes season 1 episode release schedule

Before episodes of My Liberation Notes are available on Netflix, they will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable television network jTBC:

Episode Release Date 1 April 9th 2 April 10th 3 April 16th 4 April 17th 5 April 23rd 6 April 24th 7 April 30th 8 May 1st 9 May 7th 10 May 8th 11 May 14th 12 May 15th 13 May 21st 14 May 22nd 15 May 28th 16 May 29th

What is the plot of My Liberation Notes?

The plot of My Liberation Notes has been provided by Netflix:

Life takes a toll on three siblings who long to be freed from their mundane routines. But when a mysterious drunkard moves to their quiet village, their dreams of excitement and fulfillment no longer seem so far away.

First Look Images at My Liberation Notes

Who are the cast members of My Liberation Notes?

Lee Min-Ki will be making his Netflix debut in My Liberation Notes, but will be familiar to fans of Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, and The Lies Within, which have all been available to stream on Netflix.

Actress Kim Ji Won will also be very recognizable to Netflix subscribers thanks to her roles in Lovestruck in the City, Arthdal Chronicles, and Descendants of the Sun.

Below is the full cast list for My Liberation Notes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yeom Chang Hee Lee Min KI Because This Is My First Life | The Beauty Inside | The Lies Within Yeom Mi Jung Kim Ji Won Arthdal Chronicles | Fight For My Way | Descendants of the Sun Yeom Ki Jung Lee El Matrimonial Chaos | When the Devil Calls Your Name | Black Mr. Goo Son Seok Koo D.P. | Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Nothing Serious Jo Tae Hoon Lee Ki Woo Doctor Detective | Just Between Lovers | Fates & Furies Yeom Je Ho Chun Ho Jin Once Again | Save Me 2 | Six Flying Dragons Hyun Ah Jeon Hye Jin Eun Shil | Mother | Family’s Honor Ye Rin Jeon Soo Jin Your House Helper | Descendants of the Sun | Maids TBA Park Soo Young Hi Bye, Mama! | Doctor Prisoner | Come and Hug Me TBA Jung Sooo Young Uncle | My Dangerous Wife | Twenty Again TBA Kim Ro Sa The Penthouse: War in Life | The Crowned Clown | Hospital Playlist 2

