HomeNetflix NewsK-Drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

K-Drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

The jTBC k-drama series 'My Liberation Notes' is coming to Netflix in April 2022.

by @JRobinsonWoN
Published on EST

my liberation notes season 1 netflix preview

April was already another stacked month for K-Dramas on Netflix, but we recently learned that the upcoming jTBC drama, My Liberation Notes, will also be arriving in April. Here’s everything we know so far about My Liberation Notes season 1 on Netflix.

My Liberation Notes is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series written by screenwriter Park Hae Young (My Mister, Another Miss Oh) and directed by Kim Seok Yoon (Law School).

When is the My Liberation Notes season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of My Liberation Notes will make its Netflix debut on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

my liberation notes season 1 netflix poster

There will be a total of 16 episodes spread out across eight weeks with new episodes available every Saturday and Sunday. The finale is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 29th, 2022.

Episodes will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

My Liberation Notes season 1 episode release schedule

Before episodes of My Liberation Notes are available on Netflix, they will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable television network jTBC:

Episode Release Date
1 April 9th
2 April 10th
3 April 16th
4 April 17th
5 April 23rd
6 April 24th
7 April 30th
8 May 1st
9 May 7th
10 May 8th
11 May 14th
12 May 15th
13 May 21st
14 May 22nd
15 May 28th
16 May 29th

What is the plot of My Liberation Notes?

The plot of My Liberation Notes has been provided by Netflix:

Life takes a toll on three siblings who long to be freed from their mundane routines. But when a mysterious drunkard moves to their quiet village, their dreams of excitement and fulfillment no longer seem so far away.

First Look Images at My Liberation Notes

Who are the cast members of My Liberation Notes?

Lee Min-Ki will be making his Netflix debut in My Liberation Notes, but will be familiar to fans of Because This Is My First Life, The Beauty Inside, and The Lies Within, which have all been available to stream on Netflix.

my liberation notes season 1 netflix lee min ki comparison

Lee Min Ki (left) and Lee Min Ki as Jo Tae Shik in The Lies Within

Actress Kim Ji Won will also be very recognizable to Netflix subscribers thanks to her roles in Lovestruck in the City, Arthdal Chronicles, and Descendants of the Sun.

my liberation notes season 1 netflix kim ji won comprison

Kim Ji Won (left) and Kim Ji Won as Tan Ya in Arthdal Chronicles

Below is the full cast list for My Liberation Notes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Yeom Chang Hee Lee Min KI Because This Is My First Life | The Beauty Inside | The Lies Within
Yeom Mi Jung Kim Ji Won Arthdal Chronicles | Fight For My Way | Descendants of the Sun
Yeom Ki Jung Lee El Matrimonial Chaos | When the Devil Calls Your Name | Black
Mr. Goo Son Seok Koo D.P. | Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Nothing Serious
Jo Tae Hoon Lee Ki Woo Doctor Detective | Just Between Lovers | Fates & Furies
Yeom Je Ho Chun Ho Jin Once Again | Save Me 2 | Six Flying Dragons
Hyun Ah Jeon Hye Jin Eun Shil | Mother | Family’s Honor
Ye Rin Jeon Soo Jin Your House Helper | Descendants of the Sun | Maids
TBA Park Soo Young Hi Bye, Mama! | Doctor Prisoner | Come and Hug Me
TBA Jung Sooo Young Uncle | My Dangerous Wife | Twenty Again
TBA Kim Ro Sa The Penthouse: War in Life | The Crowned Clown | Hospital Playlist 2

Are you looking forward to the release of My Liberation Notes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob Robinson

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom.

More from Netflix News

Get Netflix Updates

Weekly roundups of the biggest Netflix news.
Invalid email address