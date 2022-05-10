Netflix K-Drama ‘Welcome to Wedding Hell’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in May 2022

A fun new South Korean rom-com is making its way to Netflix in May 2022, Welcome to Wedding Hell. With 3 episodes a week, there will be no shortage of new episodes to binge on. Here’s everything we know so far about Welcome to Wedding Hell on season 1 on Netflix.

Welcome to Wedding Hell is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original written by screenwriter Choi I Rang, and directed by Seo Joo Wan and Song Je Young.

When is the Welcome to Wedding Hell Netflix release date?

The first episode of Welcome to Wedding Hell will debut on Netflix on Monday, May 23rd, 2022.

Welcome to Wedding Hell will have a total of 12 episodes that will be released over the course of 4 weeks. Episodes will have a significantly smaller runtime of 30 minutes.

New episodes will be available on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

What is the episode release schedule?

Episodes of Welcome to Wedding Hell will be available the same day as the Daum Kakoa TV broadcast.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 23/05/2022 2 24/05/2022 3 25/05/2022 4 30/05/2022 5 31/05/2022 6 01/06/2022 7 06/06/2022 8 07/06/2022 9 08/06/2022 10 13/06/2022 11 14/06/2022 12 15/06/2022

What is the plot of Welcome to Wedding Hell?

Kim Na Eun and Seo Joon Hyung, a couple in their 30s are preparing for their wedding day. Their expectations of a fairytale-like event are ruined by the reality of organizing the big day. From the meeting of the two families, finding their marital home, and organizing the big day, the pair have a lot to check off their list before walking down the aisle.

Who are the cast members of Welcome to Wedding Hell?

It’s a Netflix debut for actress Lee Yun Hee and her first drama since starring in the 2020 series The Game: Towards Zero.

Lee Jin Wook was a fan favorite in Sweet Home thanks to his portrayal of the contract killer Pyeon Sang-Wook.

Below is the confirmed cast list for Welcome to Wedding Hell:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kim Na Eun Lee Yun Hee The Package | Miss Korea | Ghost Seo Joon Hyung Lee Jin Wook Bulgasal: Immortal Souls | Sweet Home | Return Choi Hee Sun Hwang Seung Eon You Are My Spring | XX | Alice Jang Min Woo Song Jin Woo To All The Guys Who Loved Me | Bad Thief, Good Thief | Police University Lee Soo Yeon Kim Joo Yeon Happiness | Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha | Youth of May Lee Dal Young Kim Mi Kyung Forecasting Love and Weather | 18 Again | It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Kim Soo Chan Im Ha Ryong Save Me 2 | When Time Stopped | Glorious Day Park Mi Sook Yoon Yoo Sun Tomorrow | The Birth of a Nation | The Tale of Nokdu Seo Jong Soo Gil Yong Woo Backstreet Rookie | Fatal Promise | My Healing Love

Are you looking forward to the release of Welcome to Wedding Hell on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!