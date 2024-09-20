New Netflix Movies Filming in Fall 2024

As the year begins to wind down, it’s time for another look at what’s currently filming or planning to film throughout the year’s final months. Today, our focus is on Netflix’s English-language feature film slate.

In case you missed it, we also gave you a deep dive into some of the new and returning Netflix series that will be entering or are already in production as we head into the final few months of the year. Highlights include Bridgerton, The Diplomat S3, The Boroughs, The Waterfront and more!

As with our series list, we gather filming dates from a variety of sources, including production listings, casting grids, and elsewhere. As a result, everything is very much subject to change and should be treated as a rough guide.

Filming for People We Meet on Vacation will begin in mid-October in New Orleans, Louisiana. The romance adaptation is also filming a stint in Barcelona, Spain. Brett Haley is directing, and Tom Blyth and Emily Bader are among the cast.

Adam Sandler’s big return to one of his most known characters, Happy Gilmore 2, is filming in the Bedminster & Mendham Borough of New Jersey from early September through to November 18th. Per a recent set leak from BroBible, some of the on-course action is taking place at the Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands.

RIP, the splashy new crime thriller from long-time collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, might start filming sometime this Fall (it’s rumored to start on October 21st and run through December 11th), according to a couple of production listings that state this movie would film in New Jersey. There is no word on the timing of the duo’s other project on Netflix, Animals.

Kathryn Bigelow’s next big untitled feature film for Netflix is set to be a political thriller about a group of White House officials scrambling to deal with an incoming missile attack on the U.S. It is all cast up and expected to film this Fall, with recent casting calls for extras suggesting the movie is being filmed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Earlier production listings suggested this movie would be getting into production sometime in the Summer.

Moving to the United Kingdom, things have been particularly busy. Peaky Blinders is set to begin production imminently (end of September, we’re hearing), and filming will continue through at least October. It’s filming primarily at Digbeth Loc Studios located in Birmingham. The Thursday Murder Club has been filming over the summer and just recently wrapped.

Frankenstein, one of our most anticipated Netflix movies, wrapped up filming in Vancouver over the summer and has now moved to filming in Scotland and in other locations in the UK under the codename Prodigal Father. One of the locations included a castle where Guillermo del Toro had a chance encounter with a ghost (very entertaining Twitter thread). Additional filming has taken place at Burghley House, a stately home in Lincolnshire. The director confirmed on September 15th that they had “two more weeks to go in the UK.”

My Oxford Year, the new romantic drama directed by Iain Morris and starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, has been filming in and around London since mid-August and will wrap in mid-October. It’s filming in and around London, with crews spotted at numerous sites in Windsor.

The Woman in Cabin 10, a new movie headlined by Kiera Knightley, has been reported to have begun filming in Portland, United Kingdom, on September 2024.

In Canada, the only major movie to be going back into production is The Old Guard 2, which should finally hit our screens next year, having concluded its principal photography around this time two years ago. The movie has some pick-up shoots in October for a week or two under the codename DEVON HOUSE 2. Olivia Newman’s new movie, Remarkably Bright Creatures, is set to feature Sally Field and is rumored to start production in Vancouver this October.

The new Janeen Damian romantic comedy The Wrong Paris, starring Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fode, will film for at least a month in British Columbia, Canada, between September and October.

Moving down under, War Machine is perhaps the biggest production Netflix has there at the moment. The action sci-fi thriller will star Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quiad, and Stephan James. A recent report suggests the production is going to be creating 2,100 job opportunities in the Victoria area, with filming primarily taking place in Bright, Myrtleford, Melbourne, and Docklands Studios. There’s also going to be a stint filmed in New Zealand too. Filming kicked off in early September and will return through to mid-December 2024.

What new Netflix movies are you hoping to see get into production over the next few months? Let us know in the comments, and for a look ahead at new movies coming to Netflix in 2025 – keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.