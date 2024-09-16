‘Bridgerton’, ‘The Diplomat’ and Other Series Filming For Netflix In Fall 2024

The fall season is upon us, and Netflix has many new shows about to begin production or that are already in production. We thought we’d take a look at what’s currently filming and what’s set to start filming in the final few months of the year.

Before we dig in, a big caveat is that production dates are highly subject to change or outright canceled. Given these shifts, don’t take these dates as final. Likewise, we’ve only covered just a selection of shows in production. We could’ve easily made this list 2-3x longer but to keep it readable, we’ve kept it to English-language titles and prioritized the biggest series.

Starting with Los Angeles, season 3 of Monster (the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan) starts filming at the end of October, with a stint also planned for Chicago. Chuck Lorre’s next project for Netflix, a yet-to-be-titled comedy starring Kristen Johnston and Leanne Morgan, will begin filming from October through to early 2025.

Moving to Atlanta, Stranger Things (aka Cedar Lodge), which began filming its final season in January of this year, remains in production through early October. Tyler Perry has been very active throughout 2024, and his next series, She the People, is filming at his production facilities as we speak. His & Hers, a new limited drama series from the FIFTH SEASON, consists of six episodes of films from late September through mid-December.

Elsewhere around the United States, Netflix’s big new prestige series from showrunner Howard Gordon called The Beast in Me is set to be let by Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, kicked off production in Keamy, New Jersey, which will run through January.

The Boroughs, a highly ambitious new sci-fi drama with the Duffer Brothers as executive producers, has begun its cameras in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from mid-September through early 2025. The Waterfront, a new series from Universal Television starring Maria Bello and Holt McCallany, kicked off filming in Wilmington, North Carolina, in September 2024 and will wrap in late March 2025. Tires season 2 from Shane Gillis begins filming its second season in early October in Philadelphia and will wrap in mid-December.

The Diplomat season 3 has been filming over the summer in London (yes, season 3—which has yet to be officially announced by Netflix), but this season will also be making its way over to New York City for an extended period, with cameras set to roll from October 7th through February 2025. Black Rabbit (filmed under the codename Gary the Dog) will soon conclude production in NYC following cameras starting to roll in mid-April. That series stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

The biggest show getting underway in the United Kingdom at the tail end of the year is Bridgerton, which put in some impressive numbers with its third season over the summer, resulting in it being the sixth most-watched launch in Netflix TV English history. Season 4 is getting underway with filming as of September 16th (yes, as you’re reading, this production is getting underway), with filming running through early 2025. The show is filming some familiar faces this season, including Blenheim Palace. Out of the Dust is the other major British series currently filming through to the end of the year.

Down under, cameras will also soon roll on the new limited series from Anonymous Content called East of Eden from October 14th and run through March 2025. That show features Florence Pugh and Christopher Abbott and is being filmed under the working title of Timshell.

Man on Fire, Netflix’s big new drama series from Chernin Entertainment, will film in Mexico and Brazil throughout the final few months of the year. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Bobby Cannavale, and, Billie Boullet to star. One Piece season 2 also remains in production, having started over the summer and will continue until early 2025.

Looking north of the US border, Avatar: The Last Airbender will begin filming on its penultimate season beginning in mid-October in Vancouver. The Abandons, Kurt Sutter’s new Netflix series, has been filming in Alberta since May. Production is due to wrap in mid-October. Similarly, Untamed, the new Eric Bana series, is due to wrap soon, having been filming since late June in Vancouver. Black Mirror is also filming an episode of its seventh season in Vancouver throughout September, with that episode coming from returning director Ally Pankiw.

Let’s round out the list with everything else we missed above:

The Four Seasons – a new comedy starring Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo, is filming in New York from September through December.

Death By Lightning – a new historical drama, has been filming in Hungary throughout the summer and is scheduled to wrap in mid-fall.

Do you enjoy this kind of filming update? Let us know in the comments and if popular, we’ll keep doing them in the future.