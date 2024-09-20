What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 20th, 2024

It’s been a busy week on Netflix thanks to Geeked Week, but for additions, we’ve seen 38 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix library.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Monsters (Season 1) N

Episodes: 9

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Ari Graynor,

After the viral sensation of Jeffrey Dahmeer: Monster, Ryan Murphy was given the green light to produce more seasons of his crime anthology. Monsters focuses on the Menendez brothers, who in 1989 were convicted for the brutal murder of their parents, and the media circus that followed their trial.

His Three Daughters (2024) N

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders

His Three Daughters is a fantastic new drama film that any subscriber shouldn’t overlook this weekend.

In the final days of their father’s life, three estranged sisters reunite in a cramped New York City apartment to watch over him.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Director: Isao Takahata

Genre: Anime, Drama | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi

An unforgettable viewing experience, Grave of the Fireflies is one of Japanese history’s most culturally significant films.

In Kobe, Japan, in the last days of World War 2, two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, are orphaned after an American firebombing on their town. Using a bomb shelter for refuge, their dwindling supplies have the orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-war Japan.

Here Are All of the Latest Netflix UK Additions

21 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 20th, 2024

Aloha (2015)

Armageddon Time (2022)

Chances Are You and I (2024)

Elizabethtown (2005)

For a Good Time, Call… (2012)

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Grave Torture (2024)

His Three Daughters (2024) N

Memory (2022)

Missing (2024)

Morrison (2023)

Not Friends (2023)

Para Betina Pengikut Iblis Part 2 (2024)

Sing (2016)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

The Children Act (2017)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

This Time Next Year (2024)

Trolls (2016)

Yardie (2019)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 20th, 2024

Black Forceps (Season 2)

Blood Legacy (Season 1) N

CoComelon (Season 11) N

Envious (Season 1) N

Klass 95: The Power of Beauty (Season 1) N

Monsters (Season 1) N

The Queen of Villains (Season 1) N

The Resident (6 Seasons)

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 20th, 2024

Strike: An Uncivil War (2024)

timelesz project -AUDITION- (Season 1)

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates (Season 1) N

White Nanny Black Child (2023)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 20th, 2024

Deon Cole: Ok, Mister (2024) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!