‘One More Shot’: Netflix Sets US Streaming Debut for British Action Thriller

Netflix is set to become the streaming home and mark the streaming debut for One More Shot (also known as One Shot 2), an R-rated action thriller from director James Nunn starring Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, Alexis Knapp, and Tom Berenger.

The movie serves as a sequel to the 2021 action thriller called One Shot (currently streaming on Crackle and Hulu in the US if you need a primer), picking up after an attack occurs on a black site in Poland. That leads to our hero, Navy SEAL Jake Harris, being ordered to escort a terrorist to Washington, D.C.

Nunn returns from the original movie to direct alongside a screenplay put together by Jamie Russell.

There are not too many critic reviews available for this one yet, resulting in a relatively paltry 57% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing. Sean Chandler, on his YouTube channel, said, “While the single-shot gimmick compromises the quality in places, it also gives the film a relentless sense of urgency. If you’re an action fan who can forgive clunky dialogue and some weak performances, this movie provides a unique viewing experience.”

On the flip side, most audience reviews thus far have been much more positive, with a 71% on RottenTomatoes; on IMDb, it’s sitting at 5.5.

In the United Kingdom, the movie is labeled as a Sky Original title with Fox-Walden, Richmond Pictures, and Signature Films behind the title. It aired in the UK on January 12th, 2024, with the movie hitting US VOD services a few days later on January 16th.

Why is the movie coming to Netflix? Well, it comes to Netflix via the Sony Pictures first window deal Netflix holds with the distributor in the United States. Distribution lies with the SPE subsidiary Destination Films, which has seen its Sniper movies come to Netflix in recent months and years.

That deal has seen dozens of movies drop on Netflix for the first time after their initial theatrical run or VOD debut over the past few years.

Will you be checking out One More Shot when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.