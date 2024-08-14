Netflix News and Previews Outer Banks

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Episode Titles Tease What To Expect From New Season

The new season touches down on Netflix before the end of the year.

·

Outer Banks Season 4 Episode Titles Split Season Release

Picture: Netflix

We’re just months (if not weeks) away from spending some more time with the Pogues, with season 4 set to release on Netflix before the year ends. Ahead of the release and an official unveiling of the new season, we’ve learned the episode titles for the upcoming season. 

As per all prior seasons, season 4 will consist of 10 episodes in total, with the majority written by Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. The final two episodes’ writers’ credits also include Crystal Garland and Joey Elkins. Pate is also set to direct this season alongside newcomer Erica Dunton.

In our full preview for the upcoming season, we’ve included more on Outer Banks season 4, including a full breakdown of its rather chaotic filming schedule. 

To date, the only episode title that’s been known is for episode 1, titled BLACKBEARD.

We’ve learned the remaining episode titles, but we don’t yet have the official rundown, so we’ll just put them below in alphabetical order:

  • Albatross
  • Decision Day
  • Mothers and Fathers
  • The Blue Crown
  • The Enduro
  • The Lupine Corsairs
  • The Storm
  • The Swell
  • The Town Council

As a reminder, we’re getting some new faces this season alongside all the big returning ones from prior seasons. J. Anthony Crane plays Chandler Groff, Pollyanna McIntosh plays Dalia, Brianna Brown plays Hollis Robinson, Rigo Sanchez plays Lightner, and Mia Challis plays Ruthie. Also in recurring roles for season 4 are Dettric Jones, who will play Dante, and Connor Alexander, who will play Deputy Benton.

There is no release date for Outer Banks season 4 just yet beyond the fact we know it’s coming in the final few months of the year. Some rumored dates have been spread on social media in recent weeks, with those dates suggesting the series would be split into two parts (2 batches of 5 episodes) in October and November. These cited the Netflix Media Center, which no longer displays these dates. Netflix declined to comment when we reached out.

We’ve been revealing episode titles for some returning Netflix favorites all week. Yesterday, we covered the 10 episode titles for The Night Agent season 2, and on Monday, we broke down what all the episode titles for Virgin River season 6 could mean. 

Are you looking forward to Outer Banks season 4? Given the episode titles above, what do you think we have in store for us? Let us know in the comments.  

