What Time Will ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

We’re just hours away from heading to Poguelandia to spend more time with the loveable pogues. If you’re planning on staying up, waking up, or skiving from school or work, here’s when you’ll be able to to watch season 3 of Outer Banks on Netflix.

So, as a quick reminder, all ten episodes that make up Outer Banks season 3 will drop tomorrow, February 23rd, 2023.

If you can’t wait for all the episodes to drop on Netflix, the first 8 minutes of episode 301 have been uploaded to YouTube, which we’ve embedded below.

Full Timezone List for When Season 3 of Outer Banks Will Be on Netflix

As with all Netflix Originals releases, new seasons arrive simultaneously on Netflix instead of licensed titles which arrive at midnight in your respective timezone.

As a result, if you’re in the US, you’ll have to stay up late to catch season 3 of Outer Banks. If you’re in Europe, you’ll likely have to wait a few hours after you wake up, and if you’re East of Europe, you’ll be watching at some point in the afternoon or evening.

We’ve broken down the timezones below as to when Outer Banks season 3 will drop where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Timer for Outer Banks Season 3 on Netflix

If you’re unsure what time zone you’re in, or it’s not listed, you can also refer to the countdown timer we’ve embedded below, which is programmed to midnight in Los Angeles.

Countdown

In case you weren’t aware, Outer Banks was just renewed for a fourth season at Netflix, so don’t worry about getting to the end of season 3 (which has a massive cliffhanger) only for the show to get canceled. That’s not happening.

The announcement came from a special Outer Banks concert, dubbed Poguelandia that Netflix put together last weekend.

On the renewal, creators of the show Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said:

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Of course, you’re free to binge-watch in a single sitting or watch over several weeks but be warned; there will be a significant wait for season 4, given the show has yet to pencil in any production.

We’ll have more on season 4 and what you can expect in the coming days, but until then, let us know if you’re excited to watch the third season of Outer Banks in the comments below.