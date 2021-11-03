Regé-Jean Page Upcoming Netflix Heist Movie: What We Know So Far

In an effort to double down on original content, Netflix will be producing an untitled heist thriller created by Fargo creator Noah Hawley and starring Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page.

Noah Hawley will direct the movie as well as write the script based on his original idea. Hawley has worked on such series as Fargo, Legion, Bones and more. He will also be creating a new original series in the Alien universe.

Hawley will be producing for 26 Keys. Page will also executive produce with Angela Russo-Otstot. Producers are Anthony Russo, Joe Russo of Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War fame as well as and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Larocca commented:

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page.”

Here’s everything else we know about the untitled Noah Hawley heist movie:

What’s the plot of the movie?

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the heist thriller, which is based on an original idea by Hawley.

Who is cast in the upcoming heist movie?

At this point in the production, only Regé-Jean Page is known to be attached to the heist project. Page rose to fame in 2020 after portraying Simon Basset in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton. He will also appear in the upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man, which is said to be the most expensive Netflix production to date.

What’s the production status of the movie?

As of October 2021, the untitled heist project is still in early development. More info will be available in the coming months.

What’s the Netflix release date for the movie?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for the movie, and neither a title. We would guess the movie isn’t coming to the streamer until 2023 at this rate.