‘Haikyu!!’ Seasons 1-2 Leaving Netflix Globally in November 2021

After spending the past two years on Netflix, seasons 1 and 2 of Haikyu!! have been revealed to be leaving Netflix in multiple regions in November 2021. It’s a huge loss for the Netflix library, but below we’ll reveal when Haikyu!! is leaving Netflix, and where you can stream the anime next.

Haikyu!! is a Japanese anime series based on the shonen manga of the same name by Haruichi Furudate. The shonen series has become one of the most popular since making its debut in 2012. There has been a total of 36 manga volumes released to which a brand new chapter appears nearly every week. Haikyu!! would receive an anime adaptation only 2 years after its manga release and has fast become one of the most popular sports anime in Japan.

Despite his small stature, Hinata Shouyou aspires to become a volleyball player, even after his middle-school team is destroyed in competition, and vows to defeat the opposing team’s star setter, Kageyama Tobio. His dreams of beating Tobio turn to dust when the pair inadvertently join the same high school volleyball club at Karasuno High School. The Small Giant and King of the Court must set aside their differences and together lead Karasuno to become the best high school volleyball team in Japan.

When are seasons 1-2 of Haikyu!! leaving Netflix?

Both of the fantastic seasons of Haikyu!! are currently scheduled to leave Netflix on Monday, November 1st, 2021.

If you check out Haikyu!! on your Netflix app or the Netflix website, you will find that Halloween, or October 31st, 2021, is the last day to watch the anime on Netflix.

Why are seasons 1-2 of Haikyu!! leaving Netflix?

The first two seasons of Haikyu!! were added to Netflix globally on November 1st, 2019. This means that the reason for Haikyu!! leaving is due to Netflix’s license to stream the anime is coming to an end.

Will Haikyu!! return to Netlfix?

Given that Haikyu!! is one of the most popular anime available to stream on Netflix, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that the streaming service will renew the license for Haikyu!!.

We’ve seen this from Netflix before in the past when anime such as Attack on Titan has been renewed on a regular basis.

Where can I stream Haikyu!! outside of Netflix?

There are a few choices available to fans who wish to watch Haikyu!! outside of Netflix.

All four seasons are available to watch on Crunchyroll, but only Japanese Dub with English subtitles are available.

VRV, which is still exclusive to the United States, also has all four seasons of the anime with English subtitles available.

Only the third season of Haikyu!! is available to stream on HIDIVE, but you can stream the title with either English subs or the English dub.

Surprisingly Haikyu!! is not currently available on FUNimation. But we imagine it won’t be long before that changes.

Will you be sad to see Haikyu!! leave Netflix in November 2021? Let us know in the comments below!