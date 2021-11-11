‘Shaman King’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in December 2021

13 episodes of the anime series Shaman King landed on Netflix around the world in August 2021 and good news if you’ve already blown through them, more is on the way in December 2021. Beyond that, we suspect up to three seasons are guaranteed for the show with the next batch hopefully coming to Netflix before the end of the year.

Shaman King is an internationally licensed Netflix Original shonen anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hiroyuki Takei. The anime also serves as a reboot of the 2001 anime adaptation of the manga.

The series is about Manta Oyamada, a seemingly average middle school student is revealed to have the power to see spirits. Upon a fateful encounter where his powers are revealed, Oyamada is enlisted into helping You Asakura, a shaman-in-training, who has the goal of becoming the Shaman King.

Why doesn’t Netflix simulcast Shaman King?

This is a question that we’ve answered before where shows are locked in what’s dubbed Netflix Jail. The answer is a combination of things but essentially, don’t expect Netflix to simulcast or drop new episodes of Shaman King weekly.

At the time of original publishing of this article (August 10th), only 17 episodes of Shaman King had been broadcast in Japan. As of November 11th, 31 had aired with 52 episodes expected in total.

When is Season 2 of Shaman King coming to Netflix?

Just like we reported in our original preview for Shaman King, we were expecting the release of the second season in November 2021, however we turned to be a month out. Our original evidence for a November release is due in part to the scheduled release of the Shaman King Blu-Ray volumes;

Volume 1 – August 25th, 2021 | Episodes 1-13

Volume 2 – November 24th, 2021 | Episodes 13-26

Volume 3 – February 23rd, 2022 | Episodes 27-39

Volume 4 May 25th, 2022 | Episodes 40-52

Now, in November 2021 it’s been confirmed a new batch of episodes is coming to Netflix on December 9th, 2021.

This release date shift means we’re currently expecting season 3 of Shaman King in March 2022, and the fourth and final season in June 2022.

