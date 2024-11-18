Beyoncé To Perform at Halftime Show for Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas Day on Netflix

On Christmas Day, Netflix will broadcast two NFL games live: the Chiefs vs. the Steelers and the Ravens vs. the Texans. In her hometown of Houston, Beyoncé will perform during the halftime of the Ravens-Texans game.

In 2024, Netflix has taken a massive leap in its output of live sports content. Recently, the streaming service live-streamed the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the entire card from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Despite some hiccups with connectivity issues, that didn’t stop 60 million households from tuning in at its peak.

Netflix will also become the exclusive home of WWE’s Raw for the next ten years and will exclusively livestream two NFL games on Christmas Day at least until 2026.

On Christmas Day, the NFL on Netflix will kick off with the Chiefs vs. Steelers at 1 PM ET. Then, at 4:30 PM ET, the second game of the day, Ravens vs. Texans, will kick off at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

At the halftime show of the Ravens-Texans game, the 32 Grammy Award-winning and Houston native Beyoncé will perform at the halftime show. This will be the first time Beyoncé performs songs live from her record-breaking album Cowboy Carter, nominated for 11 Grammys.

Further details on the performance are being kept under wraps for now, but Netflix’s press release states that “Beyoncé is expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the COWBOY CARTER album.” This could include Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Linda Martell, Shaboozey, and Willie Jones.

Beyoncé previously headlined the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVII (47) on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was joined by her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Three years later, at Super Bowl L (50), Beyoncé and Bruno Mars joined Coldplay in their performance in Santa Clara, California. It was one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows ever, with 115.5 million people tuning in.

Are you excited to watch Beyoncé at the halftime show of the Ravens-Texans on Christmas Day? Will you be watching any of the NFL on Christmas Day? Let us know in the comments below!