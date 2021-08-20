‘Sweet Girl’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack: Full Song Listing

Jason Momoa’s new Netflix movie has arrived in the form of Sweet Girl and is a must-watch title partly because of its incredible soundtrack. Below, we’ll walk you through the full soundtrack list for Sweet Girl and who’s behind the score of the movie.

The new action-thriller sees Momoa in his second Netflix Original title after Frontier.

Not seen anything about the movie yet? Here’s a quick pitch before you dive in:

“A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.”

So let’s now dig into the music that you’ll find throughout the 96 minute long Netflix flick:

Original Music for Netflix’s Sweet Girl

The original soundtrack for Sweet Girl was composed by British film composer, Steven Price.

Steven Price has put together some iconic soundtracks in recent years including 2013’s Gravity starring Sandra Bullock, Attack the Block from 2011 as well as providing music for some of David Attenborough’s nature documentaries.

According to Film Music Reporter, Maisie Music Publishing are releasing the soundtrack to the movie.

The original songs composed for Sweet Girl includes:

I’m Part Of You

Memories That Shape Us

To Quietly Pass Me By

I Had a Dream Last Night

Quickly and Quietly

It Runs If You’re Asking

Say Your Name

I Just Need Names

Heading To The Diner

I Have To Do This Alone

Rachel

The Ambulance

Now The Work Begins

My Turn To Steal It

It Ends With You

How Much Is A Life Worth

Full Soundtrack List for Sweet Girl

The main soundtrack for the film isn’t particularly long but does contain a few well-known hits including tracks from Sharon Van Etten, Guns n’ Roses and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Sweet Child of Mine – Guns n’ Roses

Nathaniel Rateliff – And It’s Still Alright

Leave My Head Alone Brain – Henrik Schwarz

Day After Tomorrow – Tom Waits

Sharon Van Etten – The End of the World

As a Spotify Playlist would be rather empty, we’ve found one compiled of the music featured above plus a few other songs “inspired by it”.

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to Netflix’s new movie, Sweet Girl? Let us know in the comments.