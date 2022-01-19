‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 2 at Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Production on Sweet Tooth season 2 is now underway as of January 2022. The DC comics series produced by Robert Downy Jr. hit Netflix back in 2021 to critical acclaim and was given a season 2 order soon after. Here’s an updated guide to what we know so far about Sweet Tooth season 2 including what new characters are going to feature when production starts, what we can expect and more.

Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth touched down on Netflix on June 4th, 2021. It comes from Warner Brothers Television, DC Entertainment, and Team Downey.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a viral pandemic wipes out most of the world’s population. It also sees the birth of hybrid babies. Our story focuses on Gus, a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

Sweet Tooth stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, and Stefania LaVie Owen.

With the basics out of the way, let’s now check out what we know so far about season 2:

Sweet Tooth will return for season 2

To get a renewal at Netflix shows need to put in the numbers and while we never know the exact figures show’s need to hit, Sweet Tooth clearly met the right level and hence, was renewed for a second season.

Our tracking and data provided by FlixPatrol suggest the show was a hit in almost all Netflix regions. We’ve seen this year that most shows that can stick in the top 10s in at least one region for around 30 days are going to get a new season.

In the United States, the show was in the top 10s for around 30 days. In the UK, that number was 32 days. In fact, almost every region of Netflix that FlixPatrol monitors suggest the show was a hit around the world.

According to newly available “hours viewed” top 10 data, we know that the series was watched for a total of over 34 million hours between June 27th and July 11th. Sadly, we do not have data before June 27th.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) July 4th, 2021 to July 11th, 2021 13,100,000 June 27th, 2021 to July 4th, 2021 21,350,000

In addition, in Netflix’s Q2 earnings report, they revealed how many people had sampled the show (2-minute viewing). They revealed that 60,000,000 households had checked out the show.

60 million places Sweet Tooth at the number 6 spot on the most-watched (announced statistics) English series list, just behind The Queen’s Gambit at 62 million and just ahead of Emily in Paris at 58 million.

The show also performed well critically with a 7.4 user score on Metacritic and a 78 from the critics. Over on IMDb, the show boasts a 7.9.

Nielsen has also featured the show four times in its top 10s recording 3,213 million minutes watched thus far (their data only applies to the US).

The announcement of the second season did leak a little bit before Netflix’s socials unveiled the second season with numerous members of the cast and other parties receiving chocolate.

Alongside the bar of chocolate came a note saying:

“To a very special fan of a very special show. You’re amongst the very first to hear that Sweet Tooth has been renewed for Season 2.”.

Then, just hours later, we got word that yes, season 2 of Sweet Tooth would be happening.

IT'S OFFICIAL: #SweetToothSeason2 is officially happening

The first major bit of news alongside the announcement was that season 2 will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

In a statement regarding the renewal, Jim Mickle (the showrunner of Sweet Tooth) said:

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

Oanh Ly will join season 2 as a co-executive producer.

What to expect from Sweet Tooth season 2

As the show is following the comics quite closely, you’ll know there’s plenty more story to tell.

We finally know where Gus’s mother is (Alaska) so we could see their voyage north. It’s believed that she’s up there searching for the cure.

By the end of season 1, Gus had been captured by The Last Men, although a plan to save him and other kids look to be in action. The good news is that Big Man although wounded looks to have survived his wounds.

Here are some of the other standout recaps from the final episode:

Pigtail is Bear’s lost sister.

Jepperd’s son is likely the black sheep briefly seen in the group of hybrids imprisoned with Gus.

Birdie is alive in Alaska and Bear has contacted her via satellite phone.

We also hope to find out more on the origin of the virus which caused the mutations in the first place. We may not see that information divulged in the series but it did eventually get revealed in the comics on issue 26. There’s a good summary of how the virus came to be from DigitalSpy but only read if you’d rather know before it gets revealed in the show.

You can read more fan theories on what we can expect from season 2 of Sweet Tooth here.

Sweet Tooth appeared at DC’s Fandome in 2021

Taking place on October 16th, 2021, Sweet Tooth had a small segment at this year’s DC Fandome event.

DC teased ahead of time:

“Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth; a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons; a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; a first look at forthcoming new drama Naomi; and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl.”

The segment we actually got was notably quite small given the show had aired and production hadn’t yet been set.

What we did get is a small Q&A with Christian Convery.

Here are some of the highlights from the answers:

Convery does have a sweet tooth in real life.

The ears are controlled on set by a remote control and not done in post-production or by the actor.

He says that filming in New Zealand is magical.

When asked about season 2, he says we’ll have to wait to find out what happens next to the hybrids.

New Characters Being Cast for Sweet Tooth Season 2

As of August and September 2021, casting for the new season is underway.

Specifically, the production seems to be casting a range of new hybrids (some of which have featured in the comics and others than haven’t).

We first reported on four new hybrids being cast in late August 2021 and they are as follows:

Finn Fox – Mostly human with fox ears, red fur and a bushy foxtail. Sly and wary, he’s brand new to the hybrid family. He’s seen the good and bad of humans, so he can be distrustful at times, even to other hybrids like Gus. He’s brave, confident and can be a little sneaky, like he’s got a trick up his sleeve. His parents taught him to speakbefore they died, but he’s not polished. He puts thoughts together in run on sentences, and speaks up only when it matters. But when hedoes, others listen.

Wally Walrus – He has big tusks, little flippers, and

deep, expressive eyes. He’s newer to the hybrid family and he’s still very shy. He misses his adoptive mother, Aimee, who has been working to make him feel more comfortable with the group. He’s afraid of the dark and struggles to sleep without a night light. When he speaks, his words come out in song lyrics. He has a sing-songy cadence. He needs to be around water.

Haley Mockingbird – She’s got a beak and walks with skinny, stork-like legs. She’s a spirited, impatient child who has opinions and isn’t afraid to express them. The only problem is, her words are limited. When she speaks, her words come out in angry bird song or rage tweets. But she can also mimic words and voices of others perfectly. She is usually in some kind of argument and can be a troublemaker for the others. But she’d rather antagonize adults than her siblings.

JoJo Cat – Wide-eyed and docile, she is eternally curious about people and puzzles. Basically everything. If she’s in a cage, she tries to squeeze out. If she sees a light or people moving, she’s transfixed by the action. She loves to curl up into a ball and nap all day. But right as the sun sets, she engages her siblings in play for hours. She moves lightning fast and runs circles around her playmates. She loves to groom her hair and her oversized ears. Humans and other animals are allergic to her.

In addition, a casting call in September 2021 from the National Foundation for Deaf & Hard of Hearing revealed that they were looking “for talented kids who may be deaf, hearing-impaired HOH and kids versed in NZSL Sign Language,”

When will Sweet Tooth season 2 begin filming?

Thanks to various casting calls and production sheets, we can confirm that shooting for season 2 is due to start in January 2022 and run right through the summer until June 2022.

For those who don’t know, season 1 was in production for 135 days across 72 sets. 100% of the show is filmed in New Zealand.

On January 18th, 2022 Christian Convery posted on Instagram indicating that they’re back on set. Alongside the photo was the caption: “So good to be back with my awesome homie and Stunt Double @liamjreynoldss Let’s do this!”

Susan Downey spoke about why they chose New Zealand saying:

“Filming in New Zealand gave us a really beautiful and exaggerated landscape that played perfectly into the look we were going for, because unlike many post-apocalyptic stories where everything’s kind of gray and dusty with crumbling buildings, the central idea for Sweet Tooth was that nature was reclaiming everything. We created this idea of “storybook dystopia,”meaning everything had to be lush and green and heightened. The setting was absolutely perfect for the storytelling.”

When will Sweet Tooth season 2 be on Netflix?

This is impossible to say without knowledge of when the show is due to begin production.

Our best guess, however, is that it won’t be on our screens until at least late 2022.



Are you excited to see the return of Sweet Tooth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.