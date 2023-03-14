Will The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ be on Netflix?

Gotham Knights is about to debut on The CW, but the new series will unlikely join the slew of DC shows on Netflix. We’ll look into why below and where it’ll be streaming instead.

Developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux, Gotham Knights is the new superhero series that’ll follow Bruce Wayne’s adopted son, Turner Hayes, and Robin who are looking to hunt down the killer of Batman.

Oscar Morgan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Navia Robinson leads the cast of the show, which is among the three show DC lineup at The CW with the other shows being The Flash (which is airing its ninth and final season (and coming to Netflix) and Superman & Lois now into its third season.

The new show debuts on The CW on March 14th, 2023, and if you’re looking for a TL;DR to this article – the answer is no, Gotham Knights isn’t currently planning to be heading to Netflix anytime soon.

Why Gotham Knights is unlikely to be on Netflix

Gotham Knights, once it’s wrapped airing on The CW, is going to stream on HBO Max, which has been the case for the majority of shows produced by The CW since 2019, which makes sense given most of them were produced by Warner Bros. Television.

As you may know, Netflix in the United States (and to varying degrees internationally) is still home to many of the Arrowverse shows, which all aired on The CW and, indeed most of the output of the network between 2013 and 2019.

That’s because of an old deal with The CW whereby all new shows would head to Netflix US following their season finale, and internationally many of the shows were sold to Netflix by either Paramount or Warner Bros. Discovery.

Internationally, the story is different. Most shows have landed on HBO Max, where that service is available but in most other regions, shows often go unsold to streamers or in some cases, even unsold to typical broadcast channels too.

Many thought this new strategy would mean that no Warner Bros. Television series or DC show moving forward would land on anything other than HBO Max.

However, DC Entertainment continues to work with Netflix despite their natural home being HBO Max. They’re still licensing The Flash and Titans to Netflix, plus producing shows exclusively for the service, including The Sandman, Sweet Tooth, and Dead Boy Detectives.

Would you have liked to have seen Gotham Knights streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.