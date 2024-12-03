‘The Cage’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix France’s boxing drama has been making waves on Netflix around the globe since its debut on November 8th, 2024, with the streamer confirming that the show created by Franck Gastambide and Sylvain Caron will return for a second entry.

In case you missed it, the new drama stars Gastambide, Melvin Boomer, Georges St-Pierre, and Adel Bencherif, with the plot revolving around a young fighter struggling to rise up the ranks and get the attention he believes he deserves. After being placed in an unexpected match, his true potential is realized, but it also sparks a fierce rivalry.

Not even a month after its release, Netflix’s French social media accounts confirmed the renewal on November 22nd with the caption (translated into English), “The Fight Continues—The Cage Season 2 Confirmed!”

The show’s creator was optimistic about the show’s future prospects ahead of the official renewal. He told Programme TV, “Ultimately, what could be interesting to explore in a Season 2 of La Cage is that the greatest violence for a fighter isn’t actually inside the cage—it is now much more in the media world, on social networks, in the audience’s relentless judgment. So maybe that’s what Season 2 could be about: the violence outside the cage as well.”

How well did The Cage perform on Netflix?

The show featured in the global Non-English TV top 10s for 3 weeks in total, picking up 74.40 million hours watched, equating to 17.40 million views. Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 November 3rd, 2024 to November 10th, 2024 13,600,000 (New) 3,200,000 2 2 November 10th, 2024 to November 17th, 2024 37,100,000 (+173%) 8,700,000 1 3 November 17th, 2024 to November 24th, 2024 23,700,000 (-36%) 5,500,000 1

Let’s stack that performance against other French series from the past few years to see how well it performs. The stats speak for themselves: The Cage is pulling ahead as one of the biggest hits from Netflix France in recent years. While we don’t think it’s quite at the height of popularity (especially globally) like Lupin, The Cage undoubtedly earned its season 2 renewal.

If we examine the stats a bit more granularly in the daily Netflix top 10s (data via FlixPatrol), we can tell you that the show has featured in the top 10s in over 89 countries, with the show spending 13 days in the UK top 10 and 11 days in the US top 10s. Top performing countries for the series include Netflix France, where the show still ranked sixth nearly a month after release. The rest of Europe and Latin American countries also saw strong performances.

For a full list of all the Netflix shows currently renewed and getting a new season, refer back to our guide to Netflix renewals here. Two other major French Netflix Originals are getting another season on Netflix: Blood Coast, which is due to return in 2025, and Furies, which was renewed at a recent industry event.

Are you excited about The Cage coming back for a season 2?