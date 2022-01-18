‘The Crown’ Season 6 Eyes Filming Start in August 2022

Ahead of season 5 of The Crown releasing on Netflix globally in November 2022, production will begin on the final season in August 2022.

If you’ve been an avid follower of The Crown news, you’ll know that Netflix wasn’t originally going to be releasing a sixth season. The plan, to begin with, was to have season 5 as the final season but that eventually changed.

With Sony (producers of the series) and Netflix agreeing that seemed like it was a done deal but months later, the decision was reversed with Peter Morgan (who show runs and works with Netflix under an overall deal) said: “it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons”.

Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November 2022 but filming looks like it’ll either be partway through or over by the time that it happens given this new production listing from ProductionWeekly.

They can’t provide anything beyond just an August 2022 date for the moment or provide accurate locations for where season 6 will be filmed for the moment but we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.

If you love behind-the-scenes features on The Crown, Still Watching Netflix produced an excellent featurette on the behind-the-scenes.

Once the series wraps filming, it then heads into post-production. We got to speak with members from Framestore who are behind the extensive VFX that goes into every season of The Crown.

When will Season 6 of The Crown be on Netflix?

As other outlets have suggested, we’re still quite some time away from getting season 6 onto the service but given past season drops and now a production date, it’d be fairly safe to assume we get the sixth and final season in late 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching season 6 of The Crown on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.