‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Italian Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix and Fandango are joining forces to develop a series based on The Lying Life of Adults, the latest novel by the beloved Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. The series will be the second adaptation of Ferrante’s work at Netflix, followed by the 2021 movie The Lost Daughter starring Olivia Colman.

Among the directors for The Lying Life of Adults is Italian filmmaker and director Edoardo de Angelis who has won multiple film awards in Italy. His credits include Indivisible, The Vice of Hope, Perez and more. De Angelis will also be among the writers of the series alongside the original author, Elena Ferrante.

Felipe Tewes, Director of Local Language Original Series at Netflix:

“We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted to develop a series based on The Lying Life of Adults. Elena Ferrante books have inspired and captivated audiences in Italy and around the world, and we are thrilled to bring her latest endeavour to the screens of our global audience. We are also excited to continue our partnership with Fandango, and invest in more unique Made In Italy stories that we believe will resonate in Italy and around the world”.

In 2020, Netflix released a small announcement teaser for the series narrated by Italian singer Emma Marrone:

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Lying Life of Adults:

What’s the plot of The Lying Life of Adults?

As mentioned, The Lying Life of Adults is an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s 2020 novel of the same name, which was met with critical acclaim and named the best book of 2020 by many.

Here’s the official story synopsis of Elena Ferrante’s The Lying Life of Adults:

Giovanna’s pretty face is changing, turning ugly, at least so her father thinks. Giovanna, he says, looks more like her Aunt Vittoria every day. But can it be true? Is she really changing? Is she turning into her Aunt Vittoria, a woman she hardly knows but whom her mother and father clearly despise? Surely there is a mirror somewhere in which she can see herself as she truly is. Giovanna is searching for her reflection in two kindred cities that fear and detest one another: Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity. She moves from one to the other in search of the truth, but neither city seems to offer answers or escape.

Who is cast in The Lying Life of Adults?

Italian veteran actress Valeria Golino will portray Giovanna’s aunt Vittoria in The Lying Life of Adults. Golino’s credits include such classics as Rain Man and Hot Shots as well as newer productions like The Morning Show and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. It isn’t known yet who plays Giovanna.

What’s the production status of The Lying Life of Adults?

Filming for Netflix’s The Lying Life of Adults is set to begin in Fall 2021 in Naples, Italy according to issue 1265 of Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Lying Life of Adults?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for The Lying Life of Adults, but it could premiere on the streamer late 2022 or early 2023.