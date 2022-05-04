‘The Marked Heart’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Netflix has given an early renewal to The Marked Heart (known as Pálpito in Spanish-speaking regions which translates to Hunch in English), a new Colombian thriller series that has dominated the top 10s since its release on Netflix globally in April. Here’s what we know so far about the second season including what we can expect and how well the first season is performing on Netflix.

The Marked Heart is a telenovela about a man who has to watch his wife die and have her heart extracted to give to another woman. He’s out for revenge in the world of organ trafficking.

14 episodes dropped on Netflix on April 20th, 2022.

Has Netflix Renewed The Marked Heart for season 2?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: April 29th, 2022

Just 9 days following the release of The Marked Heart, Deadline first reported that the show had been renewed for a second season. In addition, Netflix signed a new “creative partnership” with the show’s creator, Leonardo Padrón.

The renewal was quickly followed by Netflix’s various accounts sharing the news and releasing a season 2 announcement video.

Netflix’s Latin American Twitter account shared the same video above and said:

“68 countries totally in love with this story, many messages from fans, so much love could not go unnoticed… “Pálpito 2″ is on its way.”

Reacting to the renewal, Ana Lucía Domínguez who plays Camila she said (translated from Spanish):

“My cell phone is going to explode, they have even written to me in other languages. We have been reading each of you. We have a second season! More suspense, more action and, of course, more pizza.”

We don’t currently have any indication regarding production timelines so therefore, we can’t provide any release date estimates. Most Colombian and Spanish-language outlets seem to believe we’ll see The Marked Heart return at some point in 2023.

It’s worth noting season 1 of the show was one of the many shows that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Semana, Camilo Vega said: “We had more than 80 people with covid, we had to stop, resume and take things little by little. This series was normally going to be done in about four months, but it ended up being seven months.”

How well has The Marked Heart performed on Netflix?

As mentioned, the show has been a breakout success for Netflix in 2022 but what exactly does that mean? How well has it performed against other shows?

So far, Netflix’s top 10 hourly data reveals that between April 17th and May 1st, the show has picked up 153,300,000 hours viewing around the globe.

Let’s take a look at how those first two weeks compared to other foreign title debuts in recent months.

Of course, the benchmark for international shows is seemingly set by Squid Game in late 2022 which saw a monumental rise in viewing week to week. There’s no indication that The Marked Heart is going to do Squid Game numbers but certainly is outperforming most other shows.

FlixPatrol, which measures daily raw top 10s, also suggests the show has managed to break out of the core regions The Marked Heart was added to.

Below you can see a heatmap as to where the show is performing well in the top 10s. As you can see, Europe and the Americas have been the strongest regions for the show. The show has even spent 14 days in the Netflix US top 10s as of May 4th, 2022.

What to expect from The Marked Heart season 2?

After a cliffhanger ending, there’s plenty more story to unfold on our screens for the second season where Simón manages to rescue Samantha from the organ trafficking organization.

According to Areajugones, they outline several burning questions going into season 2:

Will Zacarías get his wife Camila back?

Who is behind the main organization featured throughout season 1?

Will Simón and Camila meet once again?

Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Marked Heart coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.