What New Netflix Movies and Series Are Filming in Early 2025?

Earlier this year, we published our first filming guides for films and series for Fall 2024. It proved useful for both you and us, so we’re back again for an early look ahead at what Netflix has scheduled or will continue to film throughout the early months of 2025.

This is not an exhaustive list but rather a work in progress to give you a small indication of what’s in the works at Netflix right now. Also given the nature of production, everything listed below is very much subject to change at a moment’s notice. We’re also going to keep this list predominantly covering English-language releases and stick to scripted titles to keep things manageable for both us and you!

Series Filming for Netflix in Q1 2025

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 2) – Officially renewed just a month ago, the BBC/Netflix/ZDF co-production is eying to start filming sometime next Spring.

– Officially renewed just a month ago, the BBC/Netflix/ZDF co-production is eying to start filming sometime next Spring. Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 2) – Production is already well underway on the second season of the Netflix show with filming set to continue through March 21st, 2025.

– Production is already well underway on the second season of the Netflix show with filming set to continue through March 21st, 2025. BEEF (Season 2) – With the casting confirmed throughout 2024, Netflix’s highly anticipated return to the now anthology series will commence filming on January 13th, 2025, and run through May. It’ll be filming in both Los Angeles and South Korea.

– With the casting confirmed throughout 2024, Netflix’s highly anticipated return to the now anthology series will commence filming on January 13th, 2025, and run through May. It’ll be filming in both Los Angeles and South Korea. Black Doves (Season 2) – Given an early renewal, the Kiera Knightley action thriller series is expected to begin filming in early 2025.

– Given an early renewal, the Kiera Knightley action thriller series is expected to begin filming in early 2025. Bridgerton (Season 4) – Filming is already underway on season 4 of Bridgerton as of September with filming set to continue through April 2025.

– Filming is already underway on season 4 of Bridgerton as of September with filming set to continue through April 2025. East of Eden – Filming on

– Filming on Emily in Paris (Season 5) – No early 2025 filming date for this one with recent reporting suggesting cameras will only begin rolling in May.

– No early 2025 filming date for this one with recent reporting suggesting cameras will only begin rolling in May. I Will Find You (Limited Series) – One of two Harlan Coben adaptations on this list is I Will Find You, the first major US adaptation. It’s set to begin filming in April and run through September.

– One of two Harlan Coben adaptations on this list is I Will Find You, the first major US adaptation. It’s set to begin filming in April and run through September. Legends – A new British series set to film in London with Neil Forsyth writing and Bradley Hood directing, will kick off in March 2025.

Monster: Ed Gein – Filming on the third season of Monster following DAHMER and The Menendez Story kicked off in late October and is planned to run through March 2025 with filming split between Los Angeles and Chicago.

– Filming on the third season of Monster following DAHMER and The Menendez Story kicked off in late October and is planned to run through March 2025 with filming split between Los Angeles and Chicago. Nobody Wants This (Season 2) – After becoming a hit in 2024, we’re getting a full second season of Nobody Wants This which will begin filming in the first couple months of the year. Our understanding is that filming would begin in January although the cast has said it may be as late as February. Either way, it’s good that the change of showrunner hasn’t massively impacted production that is getting underway.

– After becoming a hit in 2024, we’re getting a full second season of Nobody Wants This which will begin filming in the first couple months of the year. Our understanding is that filming would begin in January although the cast has said it may be as late as February. Either way, it’s good that the change of showrunner hasn’t massively impacted production that is getting underway. Run Away (Limited Series) – Netflix kicks off the year with the release of a new Harlan Coben show and will also be going into production with another one (presumably for a January 1st, 2026 release). Danny Brocklehurst is writing this new entry with production due to get underway in Manchester in Q1 2025.

– Netflix kicks off the year with the release of a new Harlan Coben show and will also be going into production with another one (presumably for a January 1st, 2026 release). Danny Brocklehurst is writing this new entry with production due to get underway in Manchester in Q1 2025. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen – The new horror show with Matt and Russ Duffer producing will get into production in Mississauga in Ontario on January 13th, with a planned wrap for sometime in April.

– The new horror show with Matt and Russ Duffer producing will get into production in Mississauga in Ontario on January 13th, with a planned wrap for sometime in April. Supacell (Season 2) – No long wait for the next season of the British superhero series from Rapman, reports suggest season 2 will get underway with filming in the UK sometime in early 2025.

– No long wait for the next season of the British superhero series from Rapman, reports suggest season 2 will get underway with filming in the UK sometime in early 2025. The Boroughs – Geena Davis and Alfred Molina are among the cast for this new supernatural series that entered production in mid-September and is expected to wrap in February.

– Geena Davis and Alfred Molina are among the cast for this new supernatural series that entered production in mid-September and is expected to wrap in February. The Diplomat (Season 3) – Filming on the third season of the political thriller from Debora Cahn has already wrapped filming in London, and its New York stint should be over by the end of January.

– Filming on the third season of the political thriller from Debora Cahn has already wrapped filming in London, and its New York stint should be over by the end of January. The Gentlemen (Season 2) – Pre-production on the second season of Guy Ritchie’s hit comedy series The Gentlemen will begin in January with a planned filming date set for April 2025. Rumor has it that the series will also be partly filmed in Italy next time around.

– Pre-production on the second season of Guy Ritchie’s hit comedy series The Gentlemen will begin in January with a planned filming date set for April 2025. Rumor has it that the series will also be partly filmed in Italy next time around. The Magic Order – Huge pinch of salt with this one. The Millarworld adaptation has been through several iterations at Netflix, and some listings from ProductionWeekly suggest that the filming may finally start in March. Just don’t put any money on it!

The Night Agent (Season 2) —Filming for the third season of The Night Agent kicked off in November and is scheduled to run through June. This season’s filming is split between New York City and Istanbul, Turkey.

—Filming for the third season of The Night Agent kicked off in November and is scheduled to run through June. This season’s filming is split between New York City and Istanbul, Turkey. The Vince Staples Show (Season 2) – After getting an unexpected renewal earlier this year, the Kenya Barris-produced comedy has set a 2-month shoot in Vancouver beginning on January 25th and ending in March.

– After getting an unexpected renewal earlier this year, the Kenya Barris-produced comedy has set a 2-month shoot in Vancouver beginning on January 25th and ending in March. The Witcher (Season 5) – Our friends at Redanian Intelligence report that the final season of Netflix’s fantasy drama will enter production next March.

– Our friends at Redanian Intelligence report that the final season of Netflix’s fantasy drama will enter production next March. Untitled Leanne Morgan Series – Filming kicked off on this Chuck Lorre produced comedy in October and will reportedly run through to April.

– Filming kicked off on this Chuck Lorre produced comedy in October and will reportedly run through to April. Virgin River (Season 7) – One of the cast members of the drama series let it known that filming would be kicking off on the new season come March.

Movies Filming for Netflix in Q1 2025

Enola Holmes 3 – With the news that the movie has officially got a director, our reporting that production would begin sometime in early 2025 (some listings suggest as early as January) looks like it’s going to happen.

– With the news that the movie has officially got a director, our reporting that production would begin sometime in early 2025 (some listings suggest as early as January) looks like it’s going to happen. Ladies First – Filming has been ongoing on Netflix’s new comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in the UK since mid-November, with a planned wrap for scheduled for mid-January 2025.

– Filming has been ongoing on Netflix’s new comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in the UK since mid-November, with a planned wrap for scheduled for mid-January 2025. There’s a Christmas film set to film in Toronto in early 2025 attached to Netflix with the titles A Merry Little Ex-Mas/The Last Christmas . The logline is as follows, “As Kate and Everett plan a ‘friendly’ divorce right before Christmas for their children’s sake, their mutual “total honesty” policy is anything but.”

. The logline is as follows, “As Kate and Everett plan a ‘friendly’ divorce right before Christmas for their children’s sake, their mutual “total honesty” policy is anything but.” Office Romance – Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are teaming up for this new romantic comedy that’s due to get filming in New Jersey in mid-March and run through to May.

That’s all we’ve got for now, we’ll hopefully revisit this in the New Year when more productions get up and running and more dates are added to the diary!

