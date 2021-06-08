‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3: Episode Titles Revealed & Everything We Know So Far

The wait for The Umbrella Academy season 3 is on but there’s already a wealth of information surrounding season 3 including some new cast announcements, when the series starts filming and when we can expect season 3 to arrive on Netflix. Here’s everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 3.

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix Original superhero-comedy-drama series created by Steve Blackman and based on the comics of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The superhero phenom has gripped audiences around the world for the better part of a decade, it’s taken something special like The Umbrella Academy to add some much-needed freshness to the genre.

Has The Umbrella Academy been renewed for season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 09/12/2020)

We knew for some time prior to the release of the second season that The Umbrella Academy was renewed for a third season. It soon became the world’s worst kept secret that The Umbrella Academy was being renewed at Netflix, and it was officially confirmed in November 2020.

It’s no surprise that The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season. The series is immensely popular amongst subscribers and was easily one of the best Originals to return in 2020.

When will The Umbrella Academy season 3 be on Netflix?

With news that filming is scheduled to begin in February, we aren’t expecting to see The Umbrella Academy return until the Spring or Summer of 2022.

Episode titles revealed for The Umbrella Academy Season 3

During Netflix’s Geeked Week, writer and showrunner Steve Blackman gave us a peak at the third season by revealing the episode titles.

Episode 1 – Meet the family

Episode 2 – The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

Episode 3 – Pocket Full of Lightning

Episode 4 – Kugleblitz

Episode 5 – The Kindest Cut

Episode 6 – Marigold

Episode 7 – Auf Wiedersehen

Episode 8 – Wedding at the End of the World

Episode 9 – Six Bells

Episode 10 – Oblivion

What to expect from The Umbrella Academy season 3

The season two finale dropped some huge bombshells, leaving us with many questions for the third season.

The Sparrow Academy

Upon making their return to the future, The Umbrella Acadamy discovered some of the consequences of their actions in the past.

Sir Reginald is alive and well and reveals the shocking existence of The Sparrow Academy. Five figures, and a green glowing cube, appeared before the Umbrella Academy on the second floor of the library, only for the most shocking reveal of them all to appear, Ben Hargreeves is in fact alive and well, and doesn’t know who these “assholes” are.

Thanks to their meddling in Dallas, it’s clear that a new timeline has been created, one that doesn’t include the existence of the Umbrella Academy.

Without realizing it, the Umbrella Academy revealed to Sir Reginald his future self’s mistakes. With some limited knowledge prior to their birth in 1989, and to avoid making the same mistakes as before, Sir Reginald adopted different children. Ben was likely still adopted because his identity was never revealed during the events of “A Light Supper.”

In this new timeline, Ben is the new Number One.

Grown-up Harlan

Despite removing her powers from Harlan, at the end of the season, it was revealed that the young boy, at the very least, has telekinetic abilities.

Harlan in 2019 would be 64 years old, so he will have had decades of experience with his telekinetic abilities. It’s unlikely he would have forgotten Vanya, and the rest of The Umbrella Academy in that time.

Could Harlan be the next potential villain, or will he in fact be an ally to The Umbrella Academy?

Where is Lila Pitts?

Star-crossed lover of Diego, Lila Pitts is easily the most powerful individual we’ve seen in the entire series so far. Lila was able to make her escape using one of The Commission’s briefcases to escape to an unknown period of time.

Lila only just discovered the truth about the death of her parents, so it’s highly plausible the next time we see her, she’ll be in the process of trying to save their lives. She’s in a very fragile state of mind, so if Lila isn’t careful her actions could have disastrous consequences.

If she fails in her attempt to stop Five, and The Handler from killing her parents, this could result in the existence of a new Handler.

It’s also highly likely that Lila will, at some point, try to reunite herself with Diego.

Alternate versions of the Umbrella Academy?

With Sir. Reginald choosing other children to adopt over the original members of the Umbrella Academy, it would mean in this new timeline there should be alternate versions of the Hargreeves children.

We know that Vanya was born in Russia, so unless Sir Reginald removed her from the country, her incredible and destructive power would be in the hands of the Kremlin. Likely lighting up the world stage with her violin prowess.

As for the remaining members of the Umbrella Academy, we’re not sure where they were born.

It’d be fun to see alternative versions of The Hargreeves, and further shocking secrets from the source material could yet be revealed.

Which cast members can we expect to make a return in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

We can expect the following cast members to return in the third season of The Umbrella Academy:

Role Cast Member Vanya Hargreeves Elliot Page Luther Hargreeves Tom Hopper Diego Hargreeves David Castañeda Allison Hargreeves Emmy Raver-Lampman Klaus Hargreeves Robert Sheehan Number Five Aidan Gallagher Ben Hargreeves Justin H. Min Sir Reginald Hargreeves Colm Feore Grace Jordan Claire Robbins Pogo Adam Godley Lila Pitts Ritu Arya

Fans of the series had been left wondering if Elliot Page, who recently came out as a trans-man, would continue to portray the role of Vanya Hargreeves. Almost immediately it was confirmed by Netflix that Elliot would continue to portray the role of Vanya Hargreeves in future seasons of The Umbrella Academy.

Since the announcement, Netflix has retroactively gone through all of the movies and TV series starring Elliot Page and updated the acting credits.

Casting News

In January 2021, we got our first set of official castings mainly for who will be in the Sparrow family.

These include:

“Justin Cornwell is MARCUS (Sparrow #1) – a natural born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus. Justin H. Min is BEN (Sparrow #2) but not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical and vicious, determined to gain his status as leader. Britne Oldford is FEI (Sparrow #3) sees the world in a special way. She’s typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there’s no turning back. Jake Epstein is ALPHONSO (Sparrow #4) a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer. Genesis Rodriguez is SLOANE (Sparrow #5) a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them. Cazzie David is JAYME (Sparrow #6) a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you’d be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE is CHRISTOPHER (Sparrow #7) a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.”

What is the production status of The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 22/03/2021)

As we previously discussed above, filming for the third season reportedly began in February 2021. Preparation for filming reportedly began as early as October 2020. A follow-up report from ProductionWeekly confirmed that filming would begin on February 8th, 2021.

Filming will take several months to complete, and is on track to end on August 17th, 2021.

A table read between the cast took place on Zoom on February 5th between the cast. Steve Blackman’s Instagram account revealed that filming began on February 7th.

On January 31st Justin H Min tweeted a first look at some of the Sparrow Academy as they donned tracksuits with the Sparrow logo.

https://twitter.com/justinhmin/status/1355922934515326982

Thanks to an interview with showrunner Steve Blackman had with Indiewire in February 2019, we know it takes up to 18 months to produce each season of The Umbrella Academy.

Will the third season of The Umbrella Academy be the last?

Despite all the ongoing jokes about Netflix canceling shows before they make it to four seasons, we highly doubt they’ll be stopping the story at 3 seasons.

An 18-page-document has been given to showrunner Steve Blackman by comic co-creator Gerard Way.

If there are 18 pages of in-depth detail into the story, and characters, it suffices to say we’ll be seeing plenty more of The Umbrella Academy.

Are you excited for the third season of The Umbrella Academy? Let us know in the comments below!