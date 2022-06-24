‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

The third season has been the best season of The Umbrella Academy yet, and fans who have already binged season 3 can’t wait to see what will be in store in season 4. However, Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of The Umbrella Academy, but we’re certain that it’s only a matter of time before renewal is confirmed. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season 4, including, what to expect, production updates, casting news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix Original superhero-comedy-drama series created by Steve Blackman and based on the comics of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

Since 2019, The Umbrella Academy helped rewrite the script on the dysfunctional superhero family, providing subscribers with hours’ of binge-worthy entertainment.

Has The Umbrella Academy been renewed for season 4?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 23/06/2022)

The third season of The Umbrella Academy only just landed on Netflix, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the streamer hasn’t announced the renewal for season four yet. The Umbrella Academy is still one of Netflix’s most popular original series, and rumor has it, that the series is already in active development, and renewal will be confirmed soon.

Once we have the viewing statistics for the third season we’ll add the relevant information to prove why The Umbrella Academy will be renewed for season 4.

The Umbrella Academy will be in direct competition with Stranger Things for the coveted number one spot in the global top ten list when the second volume of season 4 arrives on July 1st.

What to expect from The Umbrella Academy season 4

The world’s best worst father

Sir Reginald Hargreeves is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the worst fathers in the known universe. Simply a means to a selfish end, Reginald’s only reason for the adoption of the children of the Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy was so that he could reset the universe in his image, and be reunited with his dead wife, Abigail.

Once his children realize that he’s alive, we can expect a less than a civil visit from the Hargreeves family. We still don’t know the full extent of what Reginald’s universe reset means for his children, but in true Reginald fashion, we expect they’ve been screwed over again.

A life without powers

With the removal of their powers, the Umbrella and Sparrow Academy are a significantly reduced threat to Reginald. Life will be dramatically different for the Hargreeves family, who without their powers will now experience a new form of vulnerability. This means no more bus ball for Klaus.

This also begs the question, in this world did Reginald adopt the Hargreeves children, and regardless of whether or not he did, this could mean that all of their respective mothers are still alive. After finally making a bond with Reginald, it was all for naught, so while Klaus will still be feeling the pain of betrayal, if he comes to the realization his mother could still be alive then he’ll be on a road trip to Pennsylvania immediately.

If some of the Hargreeves have a better life without their powers, such as Allison, it may take some convincing to return to their former lives.

Timeskip?

In real life, Aidan Gallagher, the actor for Five is 18 years old and will turn 19 in September. By the time we expect the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy to arrive on Netflix, he’ll be almost 21 years old. Now, while Gallagher plays an extremely convincing 15-year-old, it won’t be long before he outgrows the look of one. A simple time-skip would allow the actor’s real-life growth to be worked into the story of Five looking older than a 15-year-old.

Included in the time-skip we’d get to see how drastically different the lives of the Hargreeves have changed. Diego and Lila will have had their baby, if Luther can find Sloane the newlyweds may be able to enjoy a few years of marital bliss, and Ben, clearly upset by the loss of his powers may begin his own plan to takedown Hargreeves.

A fractured family

All of the Hargreeves have been through their own trials, tribulations, and trauma, and despite how dysfunctional they are, have still remained as a family. But in a brand new universe without powers, the choice to move on with their lives could fracture the relationships of the family who want their powers back.

Allison’s betrayal will still sting, and while she is reunited with Claire and Ray, she may seek to repair the burning bridge with her siblings.

When will The Umbrella Academy season 4 go into production?

If we look back at the production schedule of the third season, production prep didn’t begin until October 2020, and filming began several months later in February 2021. Filming ended on August 28th, 2021. It must be noted that the global pandemic was still greatly affecting productions all around the globe, which may explain why it took so long between the start of pre-production and filming.

If the fourth season follows a similar schedule then production prep could begin as early as September or October 2020. Filming could begin by the end of the year or the start of 2023 and be finished sometime in the summer.

For now, there is no confirmation on when The Umbrella Academy season 4 begins production.

Who will be in the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 4?

We expect to see the following cast members return in the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy:

Role Cast Member #U7 Viktor Elliot Page #U1 Luther Tom Hopper #U2 Diego David Castañeda #U3 Allison Emmy Raver-Lampman #U4 Klaus Robert Sheehan #U5 Aidan Gallagher #S2 Ben Justin H. Min Sir Reginald Colm Feore Lila Pitts Ritu Arya Pogo Adam Godley #S5 Sloane Genesis Rodriguez Abigail Liisa Repo-Martell

It’s unclear if the deceased members of The Sparrow Academy will be returning as it’s still unclear how much of the universe has been changed by Sir Reginald.

When will The Umbrella Academy season 4 be on Netflix?

Steve Blackman, the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, has stated in the past that the time to produce each season of The Umbrella Academy takes up to 18 months before its eventual release on Netflix. This means that even if production was to start the day after season 3 landed on Netflix, at the earliest we’d be waiting until December 2023.

As we discussed above, if production for season 4 begins in the Fall of 2022, then we may not see The Umbrella Academy return to Netflix until the Spring or Summer of 2024.

Will season 4 be the last of The Umbrella Academy?

As we reported in our season 3 preview, the showrunner, Steve Blackman, was given an 18-page document by the comic-book creator, and frontman of My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way.

It’s unclear what is enclosed in the document, however, if it’s 18 pages of the story then we could see The Umbrella Academy reach a fifth or possibly sixth season.

Would you like to see a fourth season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!