New ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Details & Characters Revealed

The Umbrella Academy is now in production on its fourth and final season for Netflix, and there’s still a lot to learn, but What’s on Netflix has learned of new plot details for the fourth season, new characters and two actors that are eyed for roles in the forthcoming season.

So what can we expect from the fourth season? Here’s a preliminary plotline that What’s on Netflix has been provided:

“After landing on Earth, an alien being disguises himself as a wealthy businessman and begins to recruit superpowered humans to train for a mission to save the world. When the alien dies, the superheroes reunite to carry out the mission.”

New Characters to Feature in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy

We’ve also learned of at least five new characters that’ll feature in the new season:

Gerald aka Gene An eccentric small-town mayor. He is a quiet but imposing intellectual who knows his way around a Smith & Wesson. He has a dogmatic belief that he lives in a broken world and aims to fix it, even if it means stoking an insurrection to get it. Gerald never has to raise his voice. Because if you make the mistake of crossing him, his glare is enough to make you wish you hadn’t…” We reported recently that we’ve heard that Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation and The Last of Us) is currently in talks for the role but Netflix did not comment on our story.

Bea aka Jean A force of nature. A community college professor who is an unhinged conspiracy theorist seeking to fix a broken world if only to restore her grandiose sense of place within it. Brilliant yet embittered, she is meticulous, headstrong and deeply paranoid of anyone who challenges her beliefs… We can reveal that Megan Mullaley (Will & Grace, Parks & Recreation) is currently in talks for this role. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

Kailee A waitress with a secret. At first glance, she’s just a woman with a mundane life working away at a quaint diner. Sarcastic with a wicked sense of humor. She is friendly to her regulars and has an absolute disdain for assholes. But her tough exterior hides a deeper and darker emotional life. She’s spent most of her life off the grid, hiding away from society. After years of isolation and loneliness, she’s finally ready to find her truth and connect with someone who loves her unconditionally…

Cassius Newman An attorney who gave it all up to live in a commune.



And finally, we can confirm that Paco Cabezas will return to direct this season.

That’s all we have on The Umbrella Academy season 4 for now. We’ll soon update our main preview for the upcoming season with all the new details we’ve learned thus far.