‘Time To Hunt’ Netflix Remake of Korean Thriller: What We Know So Far

After the enormous success of Squid Game, Netflix is paying much more attention to its Korean and Korean-based content. Despite all the jokes and expectations of a US remake of Squid Game, it won’t be Squid Game that will be remade, but rather the 2020 dystopian thriller called Time to Hunt.

The remake if developed and will be directed by Adam Randall who has worked on such movies as Night Teeth, iBoy and I See You. Randall pitched the remake idea to Netflix after seeing the original during the pandemic as he explained in his interview:

“I watched the movie early in lockdown and thought it was a really strong concept. It’s half heist, half chase movie, set in a near dystopia, so it combines three of my favourite cinematic genres. The version I’m working on is set in the U.S. with a different story but similar structure. From what I understand, this is the first time Netflix has optioned one of its own foreign-language movies. The option process was a little complicated but is now done.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s English-language remake of its own title Time to Hunt:

What’s the plot of Time to Hunt?

The original Time to Hunt is currently available on Netflix. Here you can watch the trailer for it:

Here is the logline for the original movie:

In hopes of escaping a dystopian city and a chance at a new life, four friends with nothing to lose plan a casino heist. But what seemed like a bulletproof plan turns into a chase for their lives when they fall prey to a mysterious hunter who wants them dead.

According to director Adam Randall, the remake will be set in the US and will have a different story.

The version I’m working on is set in the U.S. with a different story but similar structure.

Who is cast in the Time to Hunt remake?

As of December 2021, no cast members were announced for the US remake of Time to Hunt.

What’s the production status of the Time to Hunt remake?

The upcoming US remake of Time to Hunt is in very early development stages. Director Adam Randall pitched a 150-page idea to Netflix, but as of December 2021, the movie still hasn’t found a writer.

What’s the Netflix release date for the Time to Hunt remake?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for the Time to Hunt remake, but it would be safe to say that it will be released sometime in 2023.