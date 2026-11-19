Filming is set to begin on November 30, 2026, for Millie Bobby Brown’s next Netflix project, Non-Refundable. Brown produces and stars opposite The Agency actor Jack Innanen as an ex-couple who still has to pay for their wedding venue, forcing them to head to Mexico with new dates to one-up the other. Here’s everything we know so far about Non-Refundable on Netflix.

Non-Refundable is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy film directed by Paul Briganti (Saturday Night Live) and written by David Bernstein (Child Support). Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are producing through PCMA. They’re joined on the producing side by Andrew Swett and Aaron Ryder (Office Romance) and Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Speck + Gordon Inc.), while Brown, Eric Fineman, and David Kern serve as executive producers.

What is the plot of Non-Refundable?

Nate and Dani, a broken-up couple still financially obligated to pay for their wedding venue, grudgingly show up at the Mexican location and bring their new partners along.

Who are the cast members of Non-Refundable?

The romantic leads have been confirmed as Millie Bobby Brown and Jack Innanen.

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Millie Bobby Brown, who needs little introduction to Netflix subscribers, plays Dani. Brown is Netflix’s starlet, as audiences watched her grow up in real time in the global phenomenon, Stranger Things. She has starred in six Netflix Originals so far, with more projects on the way, including the films Nineteen Steps and Just Picture It, and series such as Prism and her untitled Spy series, which will reunite her with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour.

Jack Innanen will play Nate. The actor’s solo appearance on Netflix was in the comedy series Big Mistakes as Max, which he will reprise in the upcoming second season. The actor has starred in series such as The Office Movers, Adults, and The Agency.

No other cast members have been announced at this time.

What is the production status of Non-Refundable?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is reported to begin on November 30, 2026, and wrap by February 18, 2027, according to Issue 1529 of Production Weekly. The filming dates were also reported in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Rodney Ho, who said members of the IATSE 479 crew union provided the information.

Filming will take place in Atlanta and the Dominican Republic.

When is Non-Refundable coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce a release window for Non-Refundable, but given the filming schedule, we’d be surprised if it came out in 2027. A 2028 release is more likely, and we could see the film arrive in time for Valentine’s Day that year, but that’s just some minor speculation.

Once Netflix drops its 2027 movie slate, we’ll know whether the film will be a 2028 release.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Non-Refundable on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!