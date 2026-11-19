Netflix has picked up one of the most overlooked dramas of the late 2010s. Elizabeth Olsen’s grief drama Sorry For Your Loss will stream on Netflix in the United States from December 19th, 2026. As far as we know, it’s the first Facebook Watch original series ever licensed to Netflix.

It’s a small acquisition but an interesting one. Facebook Watch was supposed to be a rival to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, yet several years after it gave up on scripted shows, one of its best ones is ending up on Netflix. It’s also one of the more intriguing licensed additions in what’s coming to Netflix in December 2026.

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As mentioned, this is the first ever Facebook Watch title license to Netflix and we’ve seen lots of crazy licensing over the past few years whether it’s big players like Disney re-opening the floodgates to other distributors like YouTube Premium or even OnlyFans licensing to Netflix.

What is Sorry For Your Loss?

Created by playwright Kit Steinkellner, the half-hour drama premiered on Facebook Watch on September 18th, 2018. Olsen plays Leigh Shaw, a young widow trying to put her life back together after her husband’s unexpected death. The show doesn’t hurry her grief, and it switches between the present and flashbacks of her marriage to Matt.

The cast also includes Kelly Marie Tran as Leigh’s sister Jules, Mamoudou Athie as Matt, Jovan Adepo as Matt’s brother Danny, and Janet McTeer as Leigh’s mother Amy. James Ponsoldt, director of The Spectacular Now, was behind the camera for the launch. Olsen was also an executive producer.

For Olsen fans on Netflix, it goes well with His Three Daughters. In that Netflix drama she stars with Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne as estranged sisters who come together during their father’s final days.

The show ran for two seasons and 20 episodes on Facebook Watch, from September 2018 to November 2019. Each episode runs about half an hour, so you could binge the whole thing in a weekend.

Why was Sorry For Your Loss canceled? It wasn’t for lack of praise. Across both seasons it averages 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Season 2 has a perfect score. Facebook still canceled it in January 2020, as the company moved away from scripted programming and toward unscripted video.

Very few people saw it the first time around (Facebook Watch shuttered in 2023), and while it’s been licensed to Tubi and Prime Video, it’s a big deal coming to Netflix given that quite unlike any other platform, people can discover titles on Netflix quite unlike anywhere else. When Dead to Me became a hit on Netflix in 2019, people were already recommending Sorry For Your Loss to Christina Applegate fans, since both shows follow a young widow blindsided by her husband’s death. Seven years on, Netflix’s audience finally has an easy way to watch it.

Will Sorry For Your Loss stream on Netflix outside the US?

Right now we only know about the US release. We’ll update this post if other regions get it. You can follow every confirmed date on our Netflix release calendar.

Will you be watching Sorry For Your Loss when it lands on Netflix on December 19th? Let us know in the comments below.