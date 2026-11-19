In the Netflix animated feature Steps, viewers are transported to an alt-fairytale world full of magic, goats that double as motorcycles, fairy godmothers, and loud, rambunctious trolls, but not all of its inhabitants live in harmony. The contrast between the aggressive Cracktor (WWE Superstar Damian Priest) and the kind-hearted Gef (Young Mazino) mirrors Lilith’s (Ali Wong) loneliness and her longing to belong in a world that has come so easily to her stepsister Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried).

Gef in particular, a hot, reclusive inventor troll who struggles to fit in, becomes Lilith’s love interest, marking the second time Wong and Mazino have played a romantic pairing after Beef.

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With the film coming to Netflix imminently, we chatted with Damian Priest and Young Mazino about the art of voice acting, their comedic approaches, and more.

When it comes to your troll characters, how did you approach matching the comedic rhythm and vibrancy of the animation?

Damian Priest: For me, it was just “be aggressive and loud,” because that’s what Cracktor was about: aggressive and very angry. So it was about bringing intensity to match the character, and hitting those moments where it could be comedic and fun at the same time.

Young Mazino: I knew I was playing a troll, but I didn’t see the image until I got there. I was wondering if I had to put on an affectation and speak like a troll, but they wanted me to just be endearing. Gef is such a tenderhearted soul, so I was trying to be a kindred spirit.

You’ve both been moving into voice acting this year: Damian as The Hood in Marvel Rivals, and Young as Nawaam in Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi. What draws you to the medium?

Damian Priest: I enjoy the process. I like being able to bring a character to life just using a voice and having that range of emotions, letting the animation do its job with the visuals. Just doing the voice and learning how to really make people understand the feeling is a cool process. I’m enjoying it a lot.

Young Mazino: Yeah. I grew up watching anime in Japanese and in dubs, and I would always get iffy about watching the dubbed versions, but nowadays there are some phenomenal voice actors really bringing these characters to life. So it’s been great practice, isolating the whole performance down to just the voice. But even in the booth, it still requires some physicality and some motion. There’s a rhythm and cadence to keep consistent with the character, and you’re using your imagination because we don’t always have the animation in front of us. We just have a bit of a breakdown. So it’s a cool process.

While you were in the booth for Steps, were you doing some of the movement to match the comic timing?

Damian Priest: Speaking for myself, I move my hands in general. I’m a very physical talker. So yeah, especially when I’m doing the screaming and really trying to get the mood of the character, it’s natural for me to move and express myself in the booth. Which was also funny, because I’m just yelling into a mic in a little closet of a room. I would do it and then start laughing because it feels so out of this world, but it was fun being able to do that.

Young Mazino: Yeah, a lot of laughs. Some of the lines I had were so… I would never say that. That’s crazy. But then when I watch it, it’s so endearing, and that’s the animators really crushing their job.

Young, tell me about playing Ali’s love interest again, this time in a fairytale. How is Gef’s connection with Lilith different from, or similar to, Paul and Amy’s in Beef?

Young Mazino: Well, I think Paul Cho in Beef is a way more toxic individual, and he has a lot of issues. Gef is just a bit isolated. I think they do have similarities, but the way they deal with it is different. Gef uses his isolation to become more creative and work on his crafts. Paul is going into crypto, playing League of Legends, and getting into trouble. But Ali Wong is such a wonderful scene partner. She comes from stand-up and the world of comedy, so there’s that improv and energy she brings. It’s a nice give-and-take, whether it’s in the voice or in live capture. So yeah, working with Ali Wong is always really great. It’s been a blessing.

Steps and its soundtrack arrive on Netflix on November 20. For more, read our full review of Steps, our interview with Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu, our previous interview with directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, and keep an eye out for our upcoming chat with composer Kris Bowers and Emei about the film’s music.