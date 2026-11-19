As filming gets underway today for the second season of Netflix’s The Beast in Me, the streamer has revealed that Riley Keough, Aaron Paul, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Taip Ceman, and Matthew James Thomas round out the cast. Here’s what we know.

The Beast in Me was originally released as a limited series, but after an incredible debut on Netflix, the streamer ultimately renewed the crime drama for a second season. Clare Danes has been confirmed to return as Angie Wiggs, joined by John Goodman and Lili Taylor.

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Production officially began in New York on November 19, 2026, and the rounded-out cast was confirmed in the announcement. Notably, Riley Keough is joining the cast as a series regular, and Aaron Paul will be a recurring guest star.

John Goodman, Riley Keough, and Aaron Paul will join Claire Danes in The Beast In Me Season 2! https://t.co/ueSrbO0cwU — Netflix (@netflix) November 19, 2026

Riley Keough has starred in several Netflix Originals, such as The Devil All the Time, The Discovery, Jay Kelly, The Guilty, Hold the Dark, and Earthquake Bird.

Aaron Paul is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the beloved crime drama Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the Netflix Original film El Camino. For Netflix, he has starred in Bojack Horseman and in an episode of the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are series regular Lorelei Olivia Mote (Riddle of Fire) and recurring guest stars Taip Ceman (Girl Haunts Boy) and Matthew James Thomas (Summer of Rockets).

The names of all of the roles are being kept under wraps for now.

Are you excited to see Riley Keough and Aaron Paul join the cast of The Beast In Me season 2? Let us know in the comments below!