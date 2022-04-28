‘Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt’ Getting Netflix Mobile Port in May 2022

A new city-builder game is headed to Netflix. Announced as part of Netflix’s gaming lineup for May 2022, the HandyGames simulation will be getting a mobile port having previously released on PC in 2019.

Here’s the description of the new mobile game:

“Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?”

The game comes from German game developer HandyGames who is part of the THQ Nordic and Embracer Group. They’re based in Würzburg, Germany, and are known for games like Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Lock’s Quest, Rat’s Quest, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, and Skydrift Infinity.

As mentioned, the game was first released on PC back in February 2019 and has mostly positive reviews on Steam. The franchise, Townsmen, has been running for much longer, however. Its life first began in 2003 as a Java release. There have since been multiple iterations of the games over the nearly two decades with releases on games consoles, mobile devices, and even a VR spinoff. Development is also ongoing on a brand new iteration of the game tentatively called Townsmen Expeditions.

Here’s some first-look screenshots of the upcoming mobile game:

Of course, with the game releasing on Netflix mobile, that means there are no advertisements in-game and no in-game microtransactions (which are usually very prevalent in these types of games for progression.)

Townsmen will be one of four games that are set to arrive in May 2022 (or if previous lineups have indicated in May and June 2022) with the others being previewed in our “New on Netflix Games” post for the month. Dragon Up from East Side Games, Exploding Kitties, and Moonlight from Digital Sun Games rounds out the lineup.

Will you be checking out Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt? Let us know in the comments down below.