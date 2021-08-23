Victoria Justice Netflix Comedy ‘Afterlife of the Party’: Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Starring in her very first Original movie for Netflix is Victoria Justice in Afterlife of the Party. Arriving on Netflix this September, we have everything you need to know about Afterlife of the Party, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Afterlife of the Party is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Stephen Herek and written by Carrie Freedle. The production company behind the movie is Advantage Entertainment who previously produced the Netflix Original rom-com Holiday in the Wild in 2019.

When is the Afterlife of the Party Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that Afterlife of the Party will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021.

What is the plot of Afterlife of the Party?

The synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Social butterfly Cassie experiences the biggest party foul of all… dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s gifted a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.

Who are the cast members of Afterlife of the Party?

the popular former Nickelodeon actress Victoria Justice has continued to find small and supporting roles since Victorious came to an end. Her role in Afterlife of the Party is her first appearance in a Netflix Original.

Meanwhile fellow actress Midori Francis has already featured in a Netflix Original, when she starred as title character Lily in the holiday-themed romance series Dash & Lily.

Below is the confirmed list of cast members for Afterlife of the Party:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cassie Victoria Justice Victorious | The First Time | Zoey 101 Howie Adam Garcia Coyote Ugly | Riding in Cars with Boys | Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen Lisa Midori Francis Dash & Lily | Good Boys | Ocean’s Eight TBA Spencer Sutherland I Know What You Did Last Summer | RomComPods | Vote for Love Max Timothy Renouf Genius | The Laurente | Killer Weekend Sofia Gloria Garcia Ready Player One | The Infiltrator | Star Wars: The Force Awakens Val Robyn Scott The Kissing Booth 2 | Vagrant Queen | Good Life Raj Kiroshan Naidoo The Mauritanian | The Banana Splits Movie | Deep State

What is the movie runtime?

The official runtime of Afterlife of the Party is 109 minutes.

When did filming for Afterlife of the Party take place?

Filming took place earlier this year, starting on May 23rd, 2021, and ended after a month on June 20th, 2021.

