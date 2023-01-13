‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 3: What We Know So Far

After a long wait, the second season of Vikings: Valhalla finally dropped on Netflix. We’ve known since the very beginning that the series was getting at least three seasons, so fans needn’t worry about renewal. Filming has already taken place, and we expect to see the series return sometime later in 2023.

Fans may have already learned ahead of time that the third season is on the way, and should be coming to Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is a Netflix Original historical drama created by Michael Hirst and a spin-off of the popular History Channel series, Vikings. The series is produced by MGM Productions, like its predecessor which ran for six seasons.

When is Vikings: Valhalla season 3 coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation of what date season 3 is coming to Netflix.

However, we expect the series to return before the end of 2023.

What can we expect from Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Due to the extreme number of historical inaccuracies in the series, we’re jumping through hoops to get an idea of where the series could lead in season 3.

Leif discovers Vinland

There is no recorded history of Leif ever spending time in Constantinople, however, with his brief romance with Mariam, she has left all of her belongings to the Greenlander. This is likely how he will fund his return to Greenland, which will ultimately take him to North America.

However, if all of this is achievable in one season remains to be seen.

Harald joins the Varangian Guard

During this period of Harald’s life, he joined the elite Varangian Guard, composed of mighty warriors mostly from Northern Europe. They were the personal bodyguard of the Byzantine Emporer, and Harald was one of the guard’s most famous warriors. Harald served the Emporer for many years and saw lots of fighting across many of the frontiers of the Empire. In the process, Harald became extremely wealthy, funding his aims to return to Norway and claim his right as its king.

Harald leaves Constantinople

Harald served the Byzantine Emporer for several years, and most of the riches he made were sent to Yaroslav the Wise who acted as a safe keeper of his fortune. His departure from the city was less than smooth as Empress Zoe had not permitted Harald to leave. However, Harald would escape unscathed, and return to the Yaroslav to collect his fortune.

Freydis, keeper of the faith

After defeating Olaf, and returning King Svein to Kattegat, Freydis has secured a fragile peace with the Christians and kept the location of Jomsborg a secret. What the future holds for Freydis and the residents of Jomsborg remains unclear, however, her son, Harald, who is a fictional character, is not one of the known sons of Harald in recorded history.

In the sagas, Freydis sailed west and also joined one of the settlements located in Vinland. However, the saga of the Greenlanders results in her being disgraced, and all of her ancestors are ill-thought of. However, in the saga of Erik the Red, a violent confrontation with some natives, and her actions during the fight left her with high praise for her zeal.

Godwin, father of a king

Godwin lost a lot from his relationship with Aelfwynn, but in the process gained the hand of Princess Gytha and married her. His son, Harald, would go on to become the last Anglo-Saxon King of England before his death at the Battle of Hastings to William the Conqueror.

In the history books, two sons of King Cnut, Harold Harefoot, and Harthacnut, would lose their lives in mysterious circumstances. Harold Harefoot was struck down by a mysterious illness, and Harthacnut died of alcohol poisoning during a wedding celebration. From a drama point of view, we could easily see Godwin as the mastermind behind their deaths.

When was the third season of Vikings Valhalla filmed?

Filming for the third season began in May 2022, and wrapped after five months in October 2022.

How many episodes will season 3 air?

Like the previous two seasons, the third will also have a total of 8 episodes.

Who are the returning cast member of season 3?

We would expect to see the following cast members return in season 3;

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

Søren Pilmark as King Sweyn Forkbeard

Ruben Lawless as Harald Harefoot

New cast members fans will be excited to see are Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes, and Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red, the father of Leif and Freydis.

Is the third season the last of Vikings: Valhalla?

While there are many creative liberties taking place in the Vikings: Valhalla, we’re intrigued to see if it’s even possible for the show to wrap up decades worth of events into one final eight-episode season.

For now, the plan is three seasons, however, the closer we get to the release of season 3 the more we will find out the future of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Vikings: Valhalla season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!