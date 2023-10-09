‘Lopez vs Lopez’ Season 1 To Arrive on Netflix US in November 2023

Netflix is getting another NBC show! We can report that Lopez vs Lopez has been licensed to Netflix in the US will all episodes set to drop in November 2023.

First broadcast in the Fall of 2022 on NBC, the series was created by George Lopez, Maya Lopez, and Debby Wolfe. The comedy revolves around a working-class family that’s suffering from major dysfunction after George’s company goes bankrupt and he’s forced to move into his daughter’s house.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez lead the cast with Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Selenis Leyva, and Al Madrigal costarring.

Mi Vida Loba, Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Universal Television produce Lopez vs Lopez.

As we’ve covered relentlessly throughout 2023, Netflix is leaning back into licensing, as are its rivals, for multiple reasons.

On Netflix’s part, they have to keep content flowing onto the platform, and due to the pandemic of the past few years plus the 2023 Hollywood strikes, their lineup has been impacted, meaning they’re turning to licensing of other’s content.

From the point of view of NBC Universal and other legacy companies, profitability is front and center, and their streaming services are bleeding cash, meaning they’re turning back to licensing to aid their balance sheets.

When will Lopez vs Lopez be on Netflix?

As mentioned, all 22 episodes that make up the first season of Lopez vs Lopez are scheduled to land on November 4th, as confirmed within the Netflix application.

We only have confirmation that Netflix US is currently due to pick up the license for the first season.

It’s expected that Lopez vs Lopez is licensed to Netflix on a non-exclusive agreement that Peacock will also continue streaming it even after November 4th.

As you may have heard, the show is set to return for a second season at NBC. As announced by NBC at the advertising upfronts in May 2023, the show will return for a full-fledged second season, but it’s worth noting that no news has been heard over the summer during the strikes and likely won’t air until 2024.

Will you be watching Lopez vs Lopez when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments.