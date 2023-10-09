What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2023

Here’s your ongoing preview for everything coming to Netflix UK in October 2023. Below, we’ll be keeping an ongoing look at all the new movies and series set to arrive throughout the month.

As always, you can find weekly recaps of what's new on Netflix UK throughout October 2023 throughout our new on Netflix UK hub.

While we’ll be tracking the new arrivals below, we’re also keeping track of titles leaving Netflix UK in October 2023. Series like Chewing Gum is set to depart alongside movies like Goosebumps, Monster Hunter, Nobody, and many many more.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 1st

Before I Go To Sleep (2014) – Thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth.

– Thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth. Biker Boyz (2003) – Racing drama starring Laurence Fishburne.

– Racing drama starring Laurence Fishburne. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – Supernatural Horror with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they fight to save the soul of a possessed boy.

Crawlspace (2022) – Henry Thomas stars as a family man trapped in the crawlspace of a remote Oregon cabin where ruthless killers are searching for a hidden fortune.

– Henry Thomas stars as a family man trapped in the crawlspace of a remote Oregon cabin where ruthless killers are searching for a hidden fortune. The Dads (2023) N – Short documentary on 6 fathers going on a fishing trip where life and the love they have for their LGBTQ children are discussed

– Short documentary on 6 fathers going on a fishing trip where life and the love they have for their LGBTQ children are discussed Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) – Years after Michael Jordan saved the Looney Tunes, LeBron James steps onto the court with Bugs after a rogue A.I. kidnaps his son.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 3rd

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Infinite (2021) – Overwhelmed by visions of past lives, a man joins a team of fellow reincarnated warriors to battle an enemy hell-bent on ending humanity.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 4th

Beckham (Limited Series) N – Documentary series on the former Manchester United striker, David Beckham.

– Documentary series on the former Manchester United striker, David Beckham. Keys to the Heart (2023) N – Fillipino comedy.

– Fillipino comedy. Race to the Summit (2023) N – Sports documentary that sees alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold compete against each other to set speed records in the Swiss Alps.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 5th

Everything Now (2023) N – Teen dramedy centered around Mia, who after being released from the hospital with anorexia rejoins her sixth-form class.

– Teen dramedy centered around Mia, who after being released from the hospital with anorexia rejoins her sixth-form class. Khufiya (2023) N – Indian spy thriller.

– Indian spy thriller. Lupin (Part 3) N – French crime drama starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a gentleman thief on a quest to avenge his father.

The Mercy (2017) – Colin Firth stars in this British movie based on the true story of an amatueur sialor attemping to circumnavigate the globe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 6th

A Deadly Invitation (2023) N – Mexican comedy-crime drama.

– Mexican comedy-crime drama. Ballerina (2023) N – Korean action thriller that sees a bodyguard on a quest for revenge after she couldn’t protect the life of her best friend.

– Korean action thriller that sees a bodyguard on a quest for revenge after she couldn’t protect the life of her best friend. Fair Play (2023) N – An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement. Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

Maybe Baby (2023) – Danish comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 7th

A Journal for Jordan (2021) – Michael B . Jodran stars in this romance drama based on the 2008 memoir.

Blue Bayou (2021) – Drama from director Justin Chon about a Louisiana-raised Korean American adoptee fights to stay with his family fighting an upcoming deportation.

– Drama from director Justin Chon about a Louisiana-raised Korean American adoptee fights to stay with his family fighting an upcoming deportation. LEGO Friends: The Next Chapter (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Nine Days (2020) – Drama starring Winston Duke about a reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.

Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1) N – K-drama crime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 8th

In The Heights (2021) – Musicial set in the New York City’s Washington Heights.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 9th

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023) – Children’s live-action movie that follows Blippi and his friend Meekah tracking down dinosaur eggs.

– Children’s live-action movie that follows Blippi and his friend Meekah tracking down dinosaur eggs. Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1) N – Brazillian reality competition series.

– Brazillian reality competition series. The Catch (Season 1) – Mini-series starring Jason Watkins about a fisherman unable to move on from his son’s death becomes overly protective of his adult daughter when she starts dating a mysterious man.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 10th

Last One Standing (Season 1) N – Japanese variety show.

– Japanese variety show. Murder in the Badlands (2022) – Crime Documentary that examines the murder of four women over four decades in Northern Ireland.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 11th

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1) N – A look into a company that was at once the fastest growing company in history.

– A look into a company that was at once the fastest growing company in history. Once Upon a Star (2023) N – Thai movie.

– Thai movie. Pact of Silence (Season 1) N – Mexican series about a social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 12th

Good Night World (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees a dysfunctional family who are unaware they are players of an online video game.

Maxine (Season 1) – Channel 5 crime drama series based on Maxine Carr’s involvement in the 2002 Soham murders.

– Channel 5 crime drama series based on Maxine Carr’s involvement in the 2002 Soham murders. The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series) N – Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series is based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 13th

Ijogbon (2023) N – Nigerian drama.

– Nigerian drama. The Conference (2023) N – Swedish horror thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 15th

Gold (2016) – Crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells a desperate prospector who goes in search of riches in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia.

– Crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells a desperate prospector who goes in search of riches in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. My Friend Dahmer (2017) – Marc Meyers is behind this drama based on the teenager Jeffrey Dahmer who was just beginning to get a taste for killing.

– Marc Meyers is behind this drama based on the teenager Jeffrey Dahmer who was just beginning to get a taste for killing. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. After the whole world learns of Peter’s secret he seeks the help of Dr. Strange to erase everyone’s memory of his identity, but after the spell goes disastrously wrong, villains of Spider-Man from across the multi-verse arrive to cause chaos.

The Black Beauty Effect (Season 1) – Documentary series looks into how Black professionals navigate the beauty industry.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 16th

Oggy Oggy (Season 3) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 17th

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) N – On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated.

– On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated. The Devil on Trial (2023) N – Crime documentary centered around the first and only time “demonic possession” was used as a defense in a US murder trial.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 18th

Dark Water (Season 1) N – Hindi drama starring Mona Singh.

Spencer (2021) – Biographical drama about the late Diana Spencer starring Kristen Stewart.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 19th

Bodies (Limited Series) N – A mysterious murder in Whitechapel is investigated by four detectives, however, each detective is from a different period ranging from the 1890s, all the way to post-apocalyptic 2050.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N – Anime series collaboration between Netflix and Ubisoft.

– Anime series collaboration between Netflix and Ubisoft. Crashing Eid (Season 1) N – South African comedy.

– South African comedy. Neon (Season 1) N – Musical comedy centered around three teens from Florida with hopes of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 20th

Big Mouth (Season 7) N – Latest season of the adult animated sitcom.

– Latest season of the adult animated sitcom. Creature (Season 1) N – Turkish adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Disco Inferno (2023) N – Horror-short film starring Soni Bringas.

– Horror-short film starring Soni Bringas. Doona (Season 1) N – K-drama adaptation of the webtoon The Girl Downstairs starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong.

– K-drama adaptation of the webtoon The Girl Downstairs starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong. Elite (Season 7) N – Netflix’s most popular teen Spanish series returns for a seventh season.

– Netflix’s most popular teen Spanish series returns for a seventh season. Flashback (2023) N – Horror short.

– Horror short. Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) N – South African comedy.

Old Dads (2023) N – New comedy directed and written by Bill Burr who also stars as one of three middle-aged best friends who sell their company to a millennial but find themselves increasingly out of their depth in an ever-changing world of culture.

– New comedy directed and written by Bill Burr who also stars as one of three middle-aged best friends who sell their company to a millennial but find themselves increasingly out of their depth in an ever-changing world of culture. Surviving Paradise (Season 1) N – New reality competition series that originates out of the UK.

– New reality competition series that originates out of the UK. Wolf (2021) – Thriller starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp.

– Thriller starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp. Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) N – Documentary on the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of the Modern Arts.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 23rd

Apocalypse Clown (2023) – Comedy centered around a group of clowns in Ireland attempting to achieve their dreams amidst an apocalypse.

– Comedy centered around a group of clowns in Ireland attempting to achieve their dreams amidst an apocalypse. Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? (2022) – Historians debate the notion of whether Hitler could have been stopped before bringing the world to war.

– Historians debate the notion of whether Hitler could have been stopped before bringing the world to war. I Am Legend (2007) – Post-apocalyptic horror starring Will Smith as the last living person in New York City, desperate to find a cure for the monsters that hide in the shadows.

– Post-apocalyptic horror starring Will Smith as the last living person in New York City, desperate to find a cure for the monsters that hide in the shadows. The Suicide Squad (2023) – James Gunn’s sequel sees Amanda Waller resort to using Belle Reve’s most unhinged and super-powered villains in order to take down the leader of the island nation of Corto Maltese and the super-villain The Thinker.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 24th

Get Gotti (Season 1) N – Crime documentary series from the makers of Fear City.

– Crime documentary series from the makers of Fear City. Justice League (2 Seasons) – Animated adventures of the Justice League as they fight for the forces of evil to protect the Earth.

– Animated adventures of the Justice League as they fight for the forces of evil to protect the Earth. Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (2023) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 25th

Absolute Beginners (Season 1) N – Polish series.

– Polish series. Burning Betrayal (2023) N – Brazillian adaptation of Sue Hecker’s novel.

– Brazillian adaptation of Sue Hecker’s novel. Life on Our Planet (Season 1) N – Nature documentary that chronicles the journey of life on earth from billions of years ago, to the present day, narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Scream (2022) – Ghostface is back after 25 years, with old friends having to reunite to defeat the villain.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 26th

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (2023) N – Australian musical documentary.

– Australian musical documentary. PLUTO (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series centered around Inspector Gesicht who finds himself in danger while investigating the destruction of seven of the world’s most advanced robots.

Talk to Me (2022) – The buzziest horror movie in recent years. From A24 and starrying Everything Now star, Sophie Wilde, this movie sees a group of teens able to communicate with the dead with a plastic hand.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 27th

Pain Hustlers (2023) N – Crime drama starring Emily Blunt as a mother who helps a bankrupt pharmacy get back on its feet, only to find herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy. Also stars Chris Evans.

Sister Death (2023) N – Prequel Spanish horror to the viral movie Veronica.

– Prequel Spanish horror to the viral movie Veronica. TORE (Season 1) N – Swedish comedy.

– Swedish comedy. Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (2023) N – Korean documentary explores the bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 28th

Castaway Diva (Season 1) N – Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 31st

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Negotiator (1998) – Action thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in October 2023? Let us know in the comments below!