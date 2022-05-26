What Time Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 be on Netflix?

The time has come. We’re finally headed back to Hawkins, the Upside Down, and some new locations as Stranger Things is finally returning to Netflix. Looking to stay up or wake up for the new season? Here’s what time season 4 volume 1 be added to Netflix where you live.

151 weeks. 1058 days. 25,392 hours. 1,523,520 minutes. 91,411,200 seconds. That’s how long we’ve had to wait for the brand new season of Stranger Things following season 3 hitting Netflix all the way back on July 4th, 2019 in what we should now refer to as the before times.

Season 4 is set to be the biggest season of the show yet with close to 9 hours of content is coming to Netflix on Friday (536 minutes in total) with another 4 hours still to come in July.

If you want the lowdown on all things Stranger Things season 4, check out our expansive preview.

Full Release Time Schedule for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

Netflix will release the 7 of the 9 episodes that make up Season 4 on Netflix simultaneously around the world but will ultimately depend on where you live.

Unlike licensed titles which arrive at midnight in your timezone. Netflix Originals are added around the globe simultaneously which sadly means the further east you are in the world, the longer throughout Friday you’ll have to wait.

If you’re in the United States, the chances are you will want to get a good night’s sleep before diving into Stranger Things which will drop at midnight Los Angeles (PST) and 3 AM if you’re on the East Coast.

Please note: these times may be different than normal given daylight savings in multiple regions are in effect.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 05:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 11:00 AM (GMT+3) Tel Aviv 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Japan Standard Time 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time 20:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Timer to Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

Don’t want to work out where you are on the table of timezones above? No problem. We’ve got a countdown embedded just below that is counting down to Midnight in Los Angeles which is exactly when the show will be available around the globe.

Countdown

Stranger Things Season 4 not showing on Netflix?

Sometimes you may not see the new seasons added to Netflix at the exact time particularly if your Netflix is already loaded up. This is caused by a caching issue but fixing it is super easy.

There are a couple of tricks you can perform but basically, you’ll need to essentially reload the Netflix app. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also just navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again.

If the final season is still not showing after you’ve refreshed. Try logging in and out of Netflix.

Of course, once Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 hits Netflix, it won’t be long until the second volume hits Netflix. That’s on the way on July 1st, 2022 and hopefully, we won’t have an incredibly long wait for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Are you staying up or waking up early to watch through all of Stranger Things season 4? Let us know in the comments down below.