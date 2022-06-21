What Time Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

We’ve had to wait nearly two years for the third season of The Umbrella Academy but you do not have to wait much longer as the series will be dropping in full on Netflix come June 22nd, 2022. As per all Netflix Originals, the series drops simultaneously around the world but depending on where you live, that may not be until the early morning, afternoon, or even night!

Season 3 of Netflix’s hit superhero series arrives slap bam in the middle of the Stranger Things season 4 sandwich and sees the return of Viktor, Luther, Diego, Klaus, and Five who this season will be facing off against the Sparrows.

Full Release Time Schedule for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix

Netflix will release all ten episodes on Netflix simultaneously around the world but because of those pesky time zones, you’ll need to know when that’ll be where you live (as not everybody lives in Los Angeles) as it’s not midnight everywhere in the world at the same time.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 05:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 11:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Japan Standard Time (JST) 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 19:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 20:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Timer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Just in case the above table has confused you or you don’t know what time zone you’re in. We’ve embedded a timer below that’s counting down to 00:00 PST meaning that it’s also counting down to when it’ll be available where you live.

Countdown

Help, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 isn’t on Netflix Yet

If the above time has elapsed and you still can’t find The Umbrella Academy season 3 streaming then don’t panic, it’s an easy fix.

Sometimes you may not see the new seasons added to Netflix at the exact time particularly if your Netflix is already loaded up. All you need to do is reload your Netflix application on your device.

On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also just navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again (CTRL + F5 on Windows or CMD + R on Mac).

If The Umbrella Academy season 3 is still not showing after you’ve refreshed. Try logging in and out of Netflix.

There you have it, that’s when season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be on Netflix where you live. Will you be staying up or waking up early to watch? Let us know in the comments.