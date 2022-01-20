When Time Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4: Part 1 be on Netflix Globally?

It’s hard to believe we’re coming up on two years since season 3 of Ozark hit Netflix and although the wait has been tantalizing, we’re just hours away from Ozark season 4 part 1 from hitting Netflix.

Season 4 will start on January 20th with the first 7 episodes of the total of 14 that will be rounding out the final season.

This season we’ll see the Byrdes getting even closer to the cartel kingpins that have been quietly behind the scenes up until now. Ruth continues to have high ambitions going into season 4.

In an interview with NetflixQueue, Jason Bateman teased “I think the Marty that everyone met in the pilot versus the Marty in this final season is a bit more, um, ethically limber,” adding “If Marty was as allergic to breaking the law now as he was in Season 1, he would have turned himself in and we wouldn’t have had a show anymore.”

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Release Time Schedule by Time Zone

When Ozark Season 4 Part 1 will appear on Netflix entirely depends on where you live. For those in America, you’ll likely have to stay awake while those in Europe will be watching the new season over breakfast. Those in Asia and Australia will be watching later in the afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of the major timezones as to when Ozark will be back on Netflix:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Easier still, you can refer to the clock counting down beneath this. It’s set for 00:01 PST which is where Netflix is located.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 not showing on Netflix yet?

If the time above has lapsed and the show still isn’t available on your Netflix, there’s a super simple fix.

Reloading Netflix is the simplest way of getting new seasons of Netflix shows to appear. Doing so is super simple. On most devices, just simply close the app and open it back up. Web browsers may require you to clear your cache but hitting refresh should do the trick.

While we’ll have a full preview for Ozark season 4 part 2, we are still expecting it to arrive towards the end of 2022.

Are you looking forward to Ozark Season 4 Part 1? Let us know in the comments.