When will ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix US was the unexpected recipient of season 1 of All American: Homecoming in July 2022 after it was supposed to head to HBO Max. All 13 episodes are now on Netflix and we’ve got good news, a second season is on the way and it should come to Netflix.

First starting its life as a backdoor pilot in the parent series, All American, All American: Homecoming is a spin-off that specifically follows Simone Hicks, who is now attending Bringston University in Atlanta, Georgia. It tracks the ups and downs of her attempts to become a pro tennis player.

As we mentioned, the show was originally scheduled to go to HBO Max. It was scheduled to hit in late June 2022, but that date passed by, and the show wasn’t available. Instead, it was licensed out of nowhere to Netflix exclusively on July 12th, 2022.

It’s worth noting that only Netflix in the United States has received All American: Homecoming and indeed is expected to stay that way. If you live outside the United States, you’ll need to find an alternative way to watch the series.

Will there be a season 2 of All American: Homecoming?

Yes, there will!

Despite quite a large proportion of The CW library getting axed this year, Homecoming and its mothership series All American were both renewed.

All American was renewed for season 5, which will come to Netflix in 2023.

In early July 2022, Deadline got word that season 2 of All American: Homecoming will return in October 2022 (specifically October 10th). That’s slightly earlier than the first season, which began dropping midseason.

Will All American: Homecoming even come to Netflix? When can we expect it?

Unlike other shows from The CW, it’s not an absolute guarantee that the new season of All American: Homecoming will head to Netflix. All previous titles from The CW coming to Netflix will do so for their lifetime on The CW, whereas Homecoming falls outside this arrangement. That said, it’s highly likely that Netflix will license new seasons.

Let’s assume it does come to Netflix, it’ll have to come after it wraps up on The CW. Given the earlier release schedule than season 1, we can expect the 13 expected episodes to wrap up in early Spring 2023 and then come to Netflix soon after.

So without firm dates for finales etc, we’re currently predicting:

All American: Homecoming season 2 will be on Netflix in Spring 2023.

Are you looking forward to another season of All American: Homecoming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.